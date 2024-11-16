Uttar Pradesh: 10 infants killed after fire breaks out in NICU ward of a hospital

On Friday, November 15, a fire broke out in Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi. The fire that started in the Neonatal intensive care unit claimed the lives of 10 newborn babies. 35 children were rescued from the ward during the fire.

7 bodies have been identified till now while efforts are on to identify the other 3 bodies. The fire reportedly started due to a short circuit.

PM Modi offered his condolences to the families impacted by the tragedy and said that the state administration is making every possible effort for relief and rescue.

State CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered the Jhansi Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General to investigate the incident and submit a report within 12 hours.