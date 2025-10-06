The Uttar Pradesh government has banned the sale, import, and export of Coldrif cough syrup with immediate effect in the state. The precautionary step has been taken following the deaths of 14 children in Madhya Pradesh after taking the medicine manufactured by Shreesan Pharmaceutical. The children reportedly died after consuming the syrup, which is suspected to have caused severe side effects leading to kidney failure.

The Assistant Commissioner of Drug Administration of Uttar Pradesh has directed all drug inspectors to collect samples of Coldrif from both government and private institutions across the state. The collected samples will be sent to a laboratory in Lucknow for testing to determine the safety and composition of the medicine.

Authorities have instructed strict compliance with the ban and said the move is a precautionary step to safeguard public health. The Madhya Pradesh government had earlier imposed a complete ban on the sale of Coldrif cough syrup after 14 children in Chhindwara district allegedly died from kidney failure linked to its consumption. When tested, the medicine was found to contain 48% toxic substances.