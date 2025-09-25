Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath lauds PM Modi for GST reforms at International Trade Show

On Thursday (25th September), Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing the Next-Gen GST reforms for not just simplifying the indirect tax collection but providing huge relief to Indian consumers.

He made the remarks during the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, which was inaugurated by PM Modi.

“All groups and communities, including the poor, farmers, women, youth, middle class, and businessmen, have benefited from these reforms ahead of Diwali.”

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath addresses the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show pic.twitter.com/K1hKJZCQEH — IANS (@ians_india) September 25, 2025

“I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this,” the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister emphasised.

Yogi Adityanath further pointed out that UP ranks at the top in the production of textiles, leather, handicrafts and carpets.