Police in the Munderva area of Basti district in Uttar Pradesh have registered cases against two sides following a dispute that escalated into mutual allegations of assault, threats, and long-standing harassment, including claims of molestation of a female student. The girl’s side alleges that the other side also threatened to file a false case under the SC/ST Act against them.

The alleged incidents took place on 18 February, with formal complaints leading to FIRs lodged on 19 February.

The first complaint was lodged by Anil Kumar Dubey, a resident of the Munderva police station area, against Mangesh, son of Omprakash from Parsa Bodhi, along with 20-25 unnamed people. In the complaint, Dubey stated that his daughter Isha Dubey, who is pursuing a paramedical course at Maharshi Vashishtha Medical College in Basti, has been harassed by Mangesh for the past six years.

The complainant stated that despite repeated requests, Mangesh continued to call her number, which had already resulted in disputes on two occasions. Mangesh also issued threats, including warnings that he would file a false case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to implicate the family. He has said that he will send the entire family to jail, and will not let them out using the draconian law.

The situation deteriorated on the evening of 18 February, around 5 pm, when Mangesh, accompanied by 20-25 unidentified individuals, allegedly abused and attacked the complainant’s son with sticks, rods, and sharp weapons. The FIR states that attempts were made to kill the boy, but he managed to run away and reach home. The assault caused serious head injuries to the son.

On the basis of this complaint, police registered a case against Mangesh and the unknown individuals under sections 191(2), 115(2), 131, 352, and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

On the other hand, a counter case was filed by Dharmendra Kumar, uncle of Mangesh, alleging that they were attacked by Dubey’s sons. He alleged that on the evening of 18 February, when they had gone to Naghara Chauraha to purchase medicine, Anil Dubey’s sons Ansh Dubey and Vikas Dubey, and one unidentified person, allegedly attacked them with sticks and rods.

The FIR alleges that the assailants used caste-based slurs during the assault and abuse, resulting in Mangesh suffering serious injuries. The attackers then allegedly threatened to kill him before fleeing the scene.

Responding to this complaint, police registered a case against Ansh Dubey, Vikas Dubey, and the unknown individual under sections 115(2), 352, and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (as amended in 2015), specifically sections 3(1)(d), 3(1)(g), and 3(2)(va).

Acting Station House Officer Javed Khan confirmed that cases were registered on 19 February after receiving complaints from both parties. He stated that police have initiated an investigation to verify the facts of the matter.