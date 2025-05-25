Uttar Pradesh: FSDA bust fake paneer factory of Mohammed Khalid, accused were using poster colour, detergent, fabric whitener in production

On Wednesday (21st May), the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has sealed a fake paneer factory, owned by one Mohammed Khalid, in Gorakhpur city of Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the officials found that 40 quintals of fake paneer (cottage cheese) were being prepared from 25litres of milk. They discovered that Khalid was making ₹42 lakhs per month through the sale of fake paneer.

The accused were using soap nuts, poster colour, sulphuric acide, fabric whitener, detergent, palm oil, and saccharin in the production of fake cottage cheese, which was being sold in Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Deoria.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has destroyed 250kg of fake paneer and sealed the factory. The locals have expressed happiness that the factory has now shut down.

The practice of making fake paneer is reportedly common in Haryana, but is spreading to Uttar Pradesh. According to food department officials, factory owner Khalid had even called in people from there to produce fake paneer.