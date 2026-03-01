Sunday, March 1, 2026

Uttar Pradesh: Maulana slams Mamata govt for giving Rajya Sabha ticket to LGBT ‘advocate’ Menaka Guruswamy, accuses her of promoting homosexuality

Maulana Shahabuddin Rizvi Barelvi, the chief of the All India Muslim Jamat, has slammed the Mamata-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for giving Rajya Sabha ticket to a member of the LGBT community.

“Mamata Banerjee has given a Rajya Sabha ticket to the LGBT community member, Menaka Guruswamy. The fact of the matter is that she promotes homosexuality. And it means same-sex relationship. It is being said that she (Menaka) has a female partner”, the Islamic scholar remarked. 

“Homosexuality is unlawful from the point of view of Islam. It is completely wrong to promote it. The point of view of Islam and India’s culture/ civilisation is the same on this matter,” he continued. 

While lashing out at the TMC government, Maulana Shahabuddin Rizvi Barelvi stated, “Indian culture considers homosexuality to be wrong, and the same is the case with the religion of Islam.” 

He concluded, “If this is promoted in our society and such people are sent to the Rajya Sabha, then they will be a division in the society.”

