On 28 January, Noida police registered an FIR against one Waheed Khan after Sudarshan News editor in chief and journalist Dr Suresh Chavhanke received a death threat through the digital platform of the channel. In the threat, the perpetrator named Dr Chavhanke and warned of murdering him within days. The investigators suspect the involvement of a foreign based network.

The FIR has been registered at Sector 58 police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh based on the complaint of Sudarshan News management. A probe has been initiated in the matter.

Threat received through Sudarshan News digital platform

According to the police, the threat was received in the message box of Sudarshan News’ spiritual page on 26 January. The message contained abusive language and an explicit warning that Dr Chavhanke would be chased and killed within four days. The threat was addressed directly to the editor in chief of Sudarshan News.

Screenshots of the threatening message, along with profile and message links, were submitted to the police as part of the complaint.

Foreign operated network under scanner

Preliminary investigation into the matter indicated that the individual or group behind the threat may be operating from abroad. Police sources have pointed to a possible link to the Jeddah region in Saudi Arabia. Cyber forensic teams are analysing digital footprints, metadata and network patterns to identify the source and wider connections of the accused.

Officials said all technical and legal measures are being used to trace the origin of the threat and determine whether it is part of a larger organised network.

Background of past threats and terror links

In a statement, Sudarshan News management stated that the current threat must be viewed in the context of the channel’s investigative reporting over the years, as the channel has “carried out multiple exposes on organised crime, illegal networks and extremist activities”.

Significantly, Gujarat ATS had recently arrested terrorists who had allegedly taken a contract to assassinate Dr Chavhanke. Investigations in that case revealed that nearly one crore rupees were transferred from Dubai for the killing, while the weapon was sourced from Kazakhstan. The accused in that case are currently in judicial custody.

What the FIR says

OpIndia accessed the FIR in the matter. It was filed on the complaint of Pushpendra Kumar, HR Manager at Sudarshan News, headquartered in Noida, under Sections 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66 of the IT Act. In his complaint, Kumar said that a death threat was received on 26 January in the channel’s spiritual page inbox.

Source: Noida Police

He stated that the message contained filthy abuses and declared that Dr Chavhanke would be killed within four days. The sender was identified as Waheed Khan. Screenshots of the threat, along with the profile link and message link, were provided to the police.

Kumar further stated that Sudarshan News and Dr Chavhanke have received multiple threats in the past due to their work and urged the police to take strict action against the accused and thoroughly investigate his criminal network. He also requested adequate security for Dr Chavhanke.

Police assure strict action

Noida police have said that the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness. Officials confirmed that all angles, including international links and organised networks, are being examined. Police have assured that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.