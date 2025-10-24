Uttar Pradesh: Violent mob led by Mehruddin attacks Hindu family after dispute over Diwali firecrackers, police arrest 4 accused

A conflict between two communities regarding the use of firecrackers on Diwali night escalated into anti-Hindu violence in the Badarkha hamlet in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh.

A Hindu girl inadvertently ignited a firecracker, which accidentally landed in the residence of a neighbour named Mehruddin. A minor dispute arose, which was settled at the police station by the community elders.

According to reports, Mehruddin along with around 25 individuals armed with sticks and iron rods, stormed into Pravendra Singh’s home and assaulted the family, at approximately 11 pm on 22nd October. Pravendra Singh, his father Karan Singh, mother Jagwati, wife Anita, brother Arvind and sister-in-law Ravita sustained serious injuries during the assault. The accused also abused and issued death threats to them.

Karan Singh’s leg was fractured while Pravendra Singh’s arm was broken. All injured parties are currently receiving treatment at Aastha Hospital in Baraut. A video capturing the incident has also circulated widely. The authorities apprehended Yamin, Shamshad, Shabana and Shakeela and threw them behind bars. Efforts to locate the other assailants are still in progress.

Police officials stated that the situation is under control and extra personnel have been assigned to ensure law and order in the village.