Uttarakhand: Adnan arrested for selling tandoori roti by spitting on it, restaurant license revoked after Bajrang Dal protests

In Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, a case of a Muslim man spitting into tandoori roti at a restaurant has triggered outrage. The accused cook, Adnan, was arrested by the police as tensions escalated after a video of him spitting on rotis went viral online.

Activists belonging to the Hindu rights organisations Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal reached the restaurant at night and handed over the accused to the police. Angry people took to the streets in the city. The police administration held a meeting and spoke with the traders to control the situation.

The police are reported to be in process of filing a case under the relevant sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006. At the same time, the Food Safety Department is taking action to cancel the license of the restaurant in question.

Notably, this is not an isolated incident of spitting on food sold at eateries. Several such incidents have been reported from various places in recent times. I almost all cases, the cooks caught spitting on food are Muslims.

