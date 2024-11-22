Vaishno Devi Temple: Pithu, Palki and pony operators launch strike against Govt proposal for ropeway service

In the road up to the Vaishno Devi Temple, Katra in Jammu, Pithu, Palki and pony operators have launched a strike against the government proposal to bring a ropeway service between Tarakot to Sanjhichhatt.

Jammu and Kashmir: Pithu, palki, and pony operators in Katra are on a three-day strike, protesting the government's decision to introduce a ropeway service from Tarakot to Sanjhichatt https://t.co/7p2LPlIE3m pic.twitter.com/tunq6lFXiO — IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2024

The Pithu and Palki operators were seen raising slogans against the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Pithu operators carry pilgrims on their back, while Palki operators provide palanquins to pilgrims who are unable to make the difficult trek up the hill.

The ropeway service project from Tarakot to Sanjhichhatt was declared in 2023. The estimated time given was 3 years and the stipulated budget was Rs 250 crores. The ropeway service aims to cover the 2.5 km trek between Tarakot and Sanjhichhatt. The Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has only recently given the green signal to implement the project.