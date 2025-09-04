The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has remained halted for the tenth consecutive day as heavy rains continue to trigger landslides and flash floods along the route, creating hazardous conditions for devotees. Officials said continuous downpours have destabilised slopes and washed away stretches of the pathway, making restoration efforts extremely challenging.

Teams from the Shrine Board, NDRF, SDRF, and local administration are engaged in round-the-clock operations to clear debris and reinforce vulnerable sections. However, authorities stressed that the yatra will not resume until the track is fully secured. Pilgrims have been requested to avoid travelling to the base camp in Katra and cooperate with the temporary suspension. Regular updates are being shared, and arrangements are in place for an early restart once weather conditions improve.

Meanwhile, in view of the heavy rainfall and red alerts issued for the Jammu division, the administration ordered the closure of all government and private schools on September 4. Officials said online classes may be held wherever possible to ensure safety.

The crisis worsened earlier this week when a massive landslide near the Adhkuwari stretch of the shrine route claimed over 30 lives and left 20 others injured, prompting the Lieutenant Governor to order a high-level inquiry.