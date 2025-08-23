Violence erupts in Kolhapur between two communities, multiple vehicles burnt, 10 injured in stone pelting

On Jumma (Friday), violence broke out in Kolhapur in Maharashtra between two communities. A dispute over a small argument took a violent turn in the area. Stone-pelting also took place in the area. Even vehicles parked along the road were set on fire.

The incident took place near CPR Hospital on August 22, 2025. Media reports say that the tension started after Friday prayers. 10 people, including 2 policemen, got injured in the violence. At the same time, many vehicles were vandalized and two vehicles were set on fire. The police reached the spot after receiving information and brought the situation under control.

Kolhapur SP Yogesh Kumar Gupta said that tension was just due to a misunderstanding between two groups. He added that there is an atmosphere of peace in the area now. The SP has requested the public not to pay attention to rumours.