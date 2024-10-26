Delhi BJP chief president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday was hospitalised following his skip ailments as a result of taking a dip in highly polluted waters of Yamuna. Sachdeva has been suffering from severe itching, rashes and breathing difficulties after the dip on Thursday, and has been admitted to Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Nursing Home.

He went to the ITO Ghat on Thursday and took a dip in the highly polluted water of Yamuna River as a mark of protest against the AAP govt’s failure to keep its promise of cleaning the vital river. He took a dip in the Yamuna and “sought forgiveness” for the “corruption” of the Delhi government, alleging that AAP govt looted ₹8500 crore allotted by the centre to clean the river.

He also challenged Chief Minister Atishi and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to visit and inspect the condition of the river.

Virendra Sachdeva started to suffer from skin ailments and breathing problems soon after the innovative protest, and visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. He was prescribed medication for three days.

But his condition deteriorated on Saturday, and had to be hospitalised due to a skin infection and breathing difficulties.

The water of Yamuna remains highly polluted, and this is particularly concerning for the upcoming Chhath Puja.