Volodymyr Zelensky to meet Donald Trump on Monday after Trump-Putin meet ended without a deal, the Ukrainian president supports trilateral meeting

After the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska ended without any ceasefire deal in the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting Trump next week. Zelensky posted on X saying that he will be meeting Donald Trump in Washington DC on Monday.

He said that the meeting was finalised during a long phone call between the two leaders. He said, “On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation.” He said that he had a long and substantive conversation with the US president, and they started with one-on-one talks before inviting European leaders to join them.

his call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump, Zelensky said. He said that America’s strength has an impact on the development of the situation, and reaffirmed Ukraine’s readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace.

We had a long and substantive conversation with @POTUS. We started with one-on-one talks before inviting European leaders to join us. This call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump.



Volodymyr Zelensky said that he supports Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. He further said that Europeans are involved at every stage to ensure reliable security guarantees together with America.

He further added, “We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security. We continue to coordinate our positions with all partners. I thank everyone who is helping.”

Notably, the last Trump-Zelensky meeting in White House, which took place in February this year, turned into a disaster as Trump publicly scolded Zelensky over the conflict with Russia. The meeting ended abruptly after both President Trump and Vice President Vance confronted Zelensky.