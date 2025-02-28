US President Trump and Vice President JD Vance scold Ukrainian President Zelenskyy over his opinions on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Donald Trump, who returned as the US President in January, met Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White house on Friday (local time). During the meeting, Trump told Zelenskyy that Ukraine didn’t have a chance against Russia if USA hadn’t supported them.

🚨🇺🇸TRUMP TO ZELENSKY: YOU’VE DONE A LOT OF TALKING



Zelensky: “We’ve been alone.”



Trump: “We gave you through this stupid president (Biden) $350 Billion.”pic.twitter.com/FS7ZMQtvhp https://t.co/TpzKJx63la — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 28, 2025

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy tried to blame the United States administration for the current issues facing Ukraine, and the US Vice President JD Vance stepped up and told Zelenskyy off.

BREAKING:



The video of the shouting match between Zelensky and Trump was just released. pic.twitter.com/Ce8euqauaG — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 28, 2025

Following the meeting, Donald Trump said that he would like to solve the Ukrainian conflict, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to make a deal.

Notably, Russia and Ukraine have been at war for the last 3 years. The war has led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of individuals. Donald Trump has said he wants to put an end to this.

