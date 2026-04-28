West Asia crisis briefing: Modi govt ensures minimal disruption for consumers, sets up monitoring cells to coordinate with industry bodies

Senior officials from multiple ministries on Tuesday (28th April) held a detailed inter-ministerial briefing in New Delhi, outlining how the government is handling the ongoing crisis in West Asia. The focus remained on maintaining energy supplies, supporting exports, and ensuring the safety of Indian citizens working in the region.

Officials from the Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways shared updates, stressing that coordinated efforts are in place to avoid disruptions and keep essential services running smoothly.

Ministry of Textiles

Speaking at the briefing, Bipin Menon, Trade Adviser to the Ministry of Textiles, said the government is actively tracking the situation and working closely with industry stakeholders.

#WATCH | The Textiles Ministry is closely monitoring developments in West Asia and has set up a monitoring cell to coordinate with Export Promotion Councils, industry bodies, and government agencies.



Regular consultations have been held with EPCs and stakeholders to address… pic.twitter.com/8bS8JjoqYf — DD News (@DDNewslive) April 28, 2026

“The Textiles Ministry is closely monitoring developments in West Asia and has set up a monitoring cell to coordinate with Export Promotion Councils, industry bodies, and government agencies,” he said.

He added that regular discussions are being held with stakeholders to deal with issues like shipping delays, logistics planning, and cost management. “Advisories from DG Shipping are being shared, and alternative trade routes such as Jeddah are being explored,” he noted.

On energy concerns, Menon said the ministry is working with the petroleum sector and GAIL to maintain supply. “We are in coordination with the Petroleum Ministry and GAIL to ensure around 80% supply continuity, with contingency plans for spot market procurement if needed,” he stated.

He also mentioned steps to support the sector financially and operationally. “We are also working with the Department of Revenue on customs duty rationalisation, including reductions on key textile inputs, and have proposed further duty relief on essential raw materials.”

To ease exports, the government is simplifying processes under schemes like RoDTEP, RoSCTL, EPCG, and Advance Authorisation. District-level support is also being extended to MSMEs through fuel alternatives, logistics help, and worker welfare initiatives.

“Overall, the focus is on ensuring export stability, supply chain resilience, and sectoral support during the ongoing situation,” Menon said.

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, addressed concerns about fuel supply disruptions due to the crisis.

#WATCH | Due to the West Asia crisis, imports of crude oil, LPG, and PNG have been impacted. However, the Government of India has ensured minimal disruption for consumers.



Domestic LPG, PNG, and CNG transport supply has been maintained at 100%, while commercial LPG supply has… pic.twitter.com/JesXNuO6Wa — DD News (@DDNewslive) April 28, 2026

“Due to the West Asia crisis, imports of crude oil, LPG, and PNG have been impacted. However, the Government of India has ensured minimal disruption for consumers,” she said.

She confirmed that domestic supply remains largely stable. “Domestic LPG, PNG, and CNG transport supply has been maintained at 100%, while commercial LPG supply has been restored up to 70%, with priority to hospitals, educational institutions, pharma, steel, and agriculture sectors.”

Sharma also highlighted support for vulnerable groups. “Supply for migrant workers through 5 kg cylinders has also been increased,” she added.

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, reassured that Indian vessels and crew in the Gulf region are safe and being closely monitored.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫-𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚



While briefing the media on the recent developments in #WestAsia, Mukesh Mangal, Addl. Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, stated that all Indian… pic.twitter.com/XVT6nDoiqS — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 28, 2026

“All Indian seafarers in the region are safe and no incident involving an Indian-flagged vessel has been reported in past 24 hours,” he said.

He explained that the ministry is working in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure safety and smooth operations. “The Ministry of Port Shipping and Waterways continues to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Missions and Maritime Stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations.”

Mangal shared details of the response system in place. “DG Shipping Control Room has handled 7,920 calls and more than 16,800 emails. In past 24 hours, 140 calls and 180 emails have been received.”

He also noted ongoing evacuation efforts. “The Ministry has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 2,800 Indian seafarers so far, including 24 in last 24 hours.”

Despite global tensions, port operations in India remain unaffected. “Port operations across India remains normal with no congestion reported,” he added.

Overall, the government stressed that it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia and is taking coordinated steps across sectors to minimise disruption and protect national interests.