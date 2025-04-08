West Bengal: Violence erupts in Murshidabad during protests against Waqf Act; BJP blames Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Appeasement Politics’

Tension enveloped West Bengal’s Murshidabad on Tuesday as a protest against the newly enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, escalated into violence. What began as a demonstration against the law quickly spiralled into chaos after police intervened to prevent protesters from blocking a major roadway.

The situation escalated rapidly—stones were hurled, vehicles torched, and panic spread across the region.

The Act, passed after intense parliamentary debate and signed into law by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, officially came into effect on April 8.

Reacting sharply to the outbreak of violence, BJP leader Amit Malviya held the Mamata Banerjee-led administration accountable. “Islamist mobs are running amok in Murshidabad, while the police stand by helplessly—possibly following orders from Home Minister Mamata Banerjee herself,” Malviya alleged. “Her incendiary speeches have directly contributed to the unrest.”

He further claimed that internet services were deliberately suspended in the Jangipur area to suppress the flow of information, adding that the region was notorious for past incidents of anti-Hindu violence. “This is the same region where Hindus were repeatedly targeted during the Kartik Puja celebrations,” he added, pointing out that even train services were disrupted as tensions soared.

Doubling down on his attack, Malviya accused Banerjee of endangering Bengal’s social fabric: “Her spineless brand of Muslim appeasement is dragging the state dangerously close to the path of Bangladesh.”