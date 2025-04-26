‘Where will he even jump?’: Indian Union Minister Hardeep Puri hits back at Bilawal Bhutto’s ‘bloodshed’ threat against Indians

On April 25, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that Pakistan is the true custodian of the Indus civilisation and issued a bizarre warning to India that “either our water or their blood will flow through it”.

Now, Indian Union Minister Hardeep Puri has hit back at Bilawal for his threat that Indians’ blood will flow in rivers if Indus Water Treaty freeze is implemented.

Hardeep Puri also said that the Pahalgam attack was a terrorist act backed by Pakistan, and added that the country would have to pay a heavy price for it.

Hardeep Puri said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto wouldn’t even be able to jump without water after the Indus Waters Treaty suspension by India.

Notably, India suspended Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam where 26 Hindus were massacred by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Following the suspension of the treaty, Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto warned India of bloodshed.