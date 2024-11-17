‘Go back to your country’: White man in New Zealand interrupts referendum of Khalistani terrorists, tells them to fly their disgusting flag elsewhere

On Sunday (17th November), a white man confronted a group of Khalistanis in Auckland city of New Zealand and asked them to go back to their country. The incident occurred when the Khalistanis were participating in a ‘referendum’ on the Indian State of Punjab.

In a video shared by journalist Mocha Bezirgan, the white man could be heard saying, “Why would you think you could come over to this country, where soldiers left this country and are buried on foreign soil? New Zealand and Australia, the ANZacs, are buried on foreign soil.”

“They went and bled and died for this country. And you think you can come over here and fly that disgusting yellow flag in another country? How dare you? Who do you think you are?” the brave man yelled.

“HOW DARE YOU!” screamed a New Zealand man protesting against the crowd gathered at the Khalistan “referendum” in Auckland. He appeared offended by the overwhelming presence of Khalistan flags compared to New Zealand’s.



“Go back to your own country! Don’t bring your foreign… pic.twitter.com/TAqEtQiZCx — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) November 17, 2024

He continued, “Go back and do this in your own country. Yes, you are trespassing. That flag is not welcome in this country. Your flag ain’t welcome in this country. We only flag the red, white and blue – the New Zealand flag.”

The braveheart pointed out, “Go back to your own country. Don’t bring your foreign agenda into my country.”

“We only flag the red, white and blue in this country. Not the yellow Pakistan flag,” he concluded.