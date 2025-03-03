‘Why should I apologise?’: Congress leader Shama Mohamed brazens out after body shaming Rohit Sharma

Congress leader Shama Mohamed, who body-shamed Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday (March 2), brazenly expressed her stance, asking why she should apologise for her remarks.

“Why should I apologise for saying some sportsperson is overweight?” Mohamed said while speaking to Times Now.

#TIMESNOW confronts Congress neta #ShamaMohamed regarding her post on #RohitSharma, which has now been deleted – #WATCH



Why should I apologise for saying some sportsperson is a bit overweight…: Shama Mohamed to @RishabhMPratap pic.twitter.com/yhMHVtJmuN — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 3, 2025

On 2nd March, Congress spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed took a dig at Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, calling him ‘fat for a sportsman’. She said in a now-deleted post on X that he needs to lose weight and called him ‘the most unimpressive captain India has ever had’.

In a follow-up post, she claimed that his career as captain, compared to his predecessors, is ‘mediocre’. Shama’s comments sparked an online furore, with social media users and influencers criticising the Congress leader for what they said were comments meant to body shame Rohit Sharma who has a phenomenal record both as a batsman and as the leader of the team.