The Allahabad High Court is set to hear arguments in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case in Mathura on 19th November. Meanwhile, threats to blow up the court, along with the Supreme Court and Prayagraj Junction, have received threats from Pakistan.

The threats were received by Ashutosh Pandey, a party in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case. He is a resident of Kandhla in Shamli. The threats were sent to him through 6 voice notes and messages on WhatsApp between 1:37 to 1:40 AM on 19th November. He was also threatened on call at 2:36 am and got abused. The person on the other side also threatened to bomb temples in India.

This is not the first time that threats have been received from Pakistan in this matter. A similar threat was received previously on 14th November. It was also sent to Ashutosh Pandey from another Pakistani number with a threat to target the High Court. Ashutosh Pandey is one among the 18 petitioners seeking to release the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi from the control of Shahi Eidgah mosque. He had also complained about illegal electricity connection in the Shahi Eidgah, after which authorities had launched action against the mosque committee officials.