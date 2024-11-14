A threat to blow up the Allahabad High Court was received from Pakistan on Wednesday. The threats were sent as 22 audio recordings to Asutosh Pandey of Mathura, who is the petitioner in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case, and the president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust.

According to Pandey, the audio messages on WhatsApp came from two numbers, both from Pakistan. He received the messages at 9:36 PM on Wednesday from the number +92-3029854231. When he played the messages, he heard the threats of blowing up the Allahabad High Court with bombs.

Apart from this, the messages contained abusive languages and issued threats to Pandey also. The caller said that Allahabad High Court will be blown up on 19th November with bombs. The caller then threatened that Ashutosh Pandey will also not be spared and he will be blown up with bombs on the next day, 20 November.

Pandey has handed over the 22 audio clips to the police for investigation. The clips are 3 to 12 seconds long. He also received calls from the Pakistani numbers with the similar threats.

Ashutosh Pandey, a resident of Kandhla in Shamli, handed over the messages to Shamli Police, and also emailed the same to senior officials. He said that he received similar threats earlier also, and cased on those were registered in Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur and Mathura.

Ashutosh Pandey is one among the 18 petitioners seeking to release the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi from the control of Shahi Eidgah mosque. He had also complained about illegal electricity connection in the Shahi Eidgah, after which authorities had launched action against the mosque committee officials.