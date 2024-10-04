X account of hate preacher Zakir Naik withheld in India

Islamic hate preacher Zakir Naik’s X (formerly Twitter) has been finally withheld in India. While his account was accessible till a few days ago, people on 4th October noted that the account is not accessible in India now.

Naik is notorious for spreading venom against the Hindu community and promoting Islamic terror ideology. A visit to the account @drzakiranaik shows that the account is now withheld in India. The message shown by 𝕏 says, “@drzakiranaik has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand.”

Notably, the anti-Hindu hate preacher is currently in Pakistan on a month-long tour, where the govt laid a red carpet for him. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has described the visit as ‘condemnable’, but added it was not ‘surprising.’

“It is not surprising to us that an Indian fugitive has received a high-level welcome in Pakistan. It is disappointing and condemnable but not surprising,” MEA spokesperson Randheer Jaiswal said at a press briefing on Friday.

Zakir Naik is wanted in India for alleged money laundering and for inciting extremism through hate speeches. He fled the country in 2016 and became a permanent resident of Malaysia.

He runs a channel called ‘Peace TV’ that has been banned by the governments of India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, due to broadcast of hate speeches.

Recently Zakir Naik opposed the Waqf Amendment bill, saying govt will snatch thousands of mosques, madrasas, graveyards and lakhs of acres of land from Muslims in India.