Zakir Naik, an Islamist hate religious preacher, and a fugitive in India, who has taken refuge in Malaysia, is once again making controversial statements against India. Let us analyze the claims made by Zakir Naik in his recent podcast with a Pakistani YouTuber, where he claimed to have met a person sent by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commented on the properties of the Waqf Board, and gave his opinion on the condition of Muslims in India.

However, most of Zakir Naik’s claims are proven to be baseless and false. Let us discuss in detail the truth of his statements in this article.

Claim of meeting Modi: Truth or lie

The biggest and most controversial claim made by Zakir Naik in the podcast was that in 2019, before the removal of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent one of his representatives to Malaysia. This representative met Zakir Naik and invited him to visit India. According to Naik, this meeting took place because there was talk of improving relations between the Government of India and Zakir Naik.

However, the question arises here that if Zakir Naik’s claim is true, then why would the Government of India declare him a fugitive? There are serious allegations against Zakir Naik of having links with terrorist organizations in India, pushing youth towards radicalism and spreading hatred. In view of his activities, the Government of India has considered him a criminal by law. In this context, the claim of meeting the person sent by PM Modi seems to be completely false.

Zakir Naik also claimed that PM Modi’s representative had asked him to support the government on Article 370. He said that he supports the freedom of Kashmiris and the removal of Article 370 is against the Constitution. This statement clearly shows Zakir Naik’s anti-India thinking, where he is challenging the unity and integrity of the country. After the removal of Article 370, Kashmir is an integral part of India, and creating any kind of controversy on it is a part of anti-national activities.

Claims on Waqf Board properties: A mix of lies and truth

Zakir Naik also spoke at length on the Waqf Board and its properties. He said that the Waqf Board has the third largest property in India, with the largest land holding after Defence and Railways. There is no doubt that the Waqf Board has a large amount of land, which is useful for the Muslim community. However, Naik distorted the facts behind this.

He claimed that the government wants to take over the properties of the Waqf Board and is trying to amend the Waqf Act for this. This claim is completely fabricated. The Indian Constitution protects the rights of every religion and the government has no plans to take over Waqf properties illegally. Zakir Naik has only tried to spread confusion in the Muslim community to further his false agenda.

Zakir Naik said, “Some Muslims took advantage of Waqf, using this as an excuse, Modi government wants to change the Waqf law so that it can usurp it. You might not know that the world’s most expensive house is in Mumbai owned by Mukesh Ambani. The most expensive house in the world, which is a 27-storey house. There is a helipad on the roof. His property belongs to the Waqf Board. Some Muslim must have done something wrong with the land he owns. A case was filed against him. Due to the case, he could not even enter his house, but due to the law, nothing can be done.”

Naik clearly claimed that Mukesh Ambani’s 27-storey house, which is considered the world’s most expensive house, is built on Waqf land. This claim is also completely false and sensational. Zakir Naik has only tried to create controversy by making such statements without any proof. Waqf properties have religious and social importance for the Muslim community, but by linking it to big industrialists like Ambani without any basis, Naik has only tried to grab media headlines.

The condition of Muslims in India: A veil of illusion over truth

Zakir Naik also discussed the status of Muslims in India in his podcast. He said that India is the best country for Muslims, which is correct. India is a secular country, where every religion has equal rights. For Muslims, there are institutions like Personal Law Board, Waqf Board, which protect their religious and social rights.

However, Zakir Naik used this truth to hide his lie. He said that if the Modi government changes the Waqf law, it will threaten the properties of the Muslim community. This statement is a fear-mongering strategy so that the Muslim community can stand against the government.

The Indian Constitution has given equal rights to all religious institutions and the purpose of any step of the government is to maintain the well-being of the society and the unity of the country. Zakir Naik deliberately made such statements so that he could provoke the Muslim community and make them stand against the government.

Zakir Naik a religious leader or a fundamentalist

Zakir Naik has repeatedly stressed in his podcast that he is innocent and the Indian government has made false allegations against him. He claimed that he is working for the propagation of Islam and his aim is to promote peace and harmony. But the truth is far different from this.

Zakir Naik’s speeches and sermons have pushed many youths towards radicalism. Influenced by his sermons, many youths have tried to join terrorist organizations. Naik’s speeches contain hate, which promote religious tension in the society. With his statements, he has worked to increase the distance between Islam and other religions, not only in India, but around the world.

Many criminal cases are registered against him in India, including charges of having links with terrorist organizations and spreading hatred. To say that Zakir Naik is innocent is a misleading statement. It is clear from his speeches and actions that he is a person spreading radical ideology, who does the politics of hatred and division in the society.

Waqf Board Controversy: Government’s objective or Zakir Naik’s conspiracy

Regarding the changes made on the Waqf Board and its properties, Zakir Naik said that the Modi government wants to take over the properties of the Muslim community. He said that if the Waqf law is changed, then thousands of mosques and graveyards of the Muslim community will be taken away from their hands.

This statement is not only without any factual basis but is another lie spread by Zakir Naik. The management and protection of Waqf properties is protected by the Indian Constitution and the purpose of any step of the government is in the interest of the society. Zakir Naik has spread a wrong message in the Muslim community regarding this issue, so that he can present himself as a leader and mislead the society.

In fact, some changes may be needed to better manage and protect the properties of the Waqf Board, but this does not mean that the government wants to usurp those properties. Zakir Naik has raised this issue in his podcast only to make it controversial so that he can hatch a new conspiracy against the government.

Zakir Naik is a delusional person

Most of Zakir Naik’s claims are false and misleading. In his podcast, he made baseless allegations against the Modi government, made false claims on the properties of the Waqf Board and tried to mislead the Muslim community. His true face has come to the fore as a fundamentalist and a person doing politics of division in the society.

Zakir Naik’s aim is only to spread religious frenzy and hatred in the society. He has pushed many youth towards radicalism through his speeches and tried to establish links with terrorist organizations. Presenting such a person as a religious scholar is dangerous for both the society and the country.

The claims made in Zakir Naik’s podcast are mostly fabricated and false. He falsely claimed to have met a person sent by the Modi government, gave incorrect information on Waqf Board properties and attempted to spread fear in the Muslim community. Zakir Naik’s main aim is to create religious division in society and promote his radical ideas.

In a democratic and secular country like India, every religion has equal rights, and the aim of the government is to maintain the well-being of the society and unity of the country. It is extremely important to expose people like Zakir Naik and expose his lies.