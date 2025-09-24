Yami Gautam shares teaser of her new movie ‘Haq’ based on Shah Bano case, where a Muslim woman had to fight Sharia Laws and Islamists for her alimony rights

On 23rd September, the makers of ‘Haq’ movie starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi released the teaser, which was also shared by the actress on social media. It is based on the book “Bano: Bharat ki Beti” written by former journalist Jigna Vora.

It is inspired by the Supreme Court’s historic ruling in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case. The movie explores the prominent legal battle which transpired in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

A fight for dignity, justice and for what’s rightfully hers – #HAQ!

Inspired by the landmark Supreme Court Judgement of Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum.



In cinemas on 7th November, 2025

Shah Bano, a 62-year-old mother of five, received triple talaq from her lawyer husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, in 1978. Citing Muslim personal law, he refused to pay her alimony when she requested it under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

In 1985, the Supreme Court decided that divorced women, regardless of their religious beliefs, should get alimony under Section 125, which applies to all Indian citizens. Nevertheless, the Rajiv Gandhi administration later diluted the judgment via the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986 in an effort to appease the Muslim community. The case eventually became the background for the Modi government to bring a law to end the Triple Talaq system in the country.

The movies is directed by Suparn S Varma and is set to release in theatres on 7th November.