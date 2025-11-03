In Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district, a Muslim girl posted derogatory remarks against Hindu deities on social media. Hindu organizations raised objections and filed a complaint with the police. It has now emerged that the post was made at the behest of a man named Asif and with the knowledge and involvement of the girl’s parents.

According to media reports, the police have detained the minor girl along with her parents. During questioning, the girl apologized and admitted that she had uploaded the video at Asif’s insistence. Asif had allegedly told her that such posts would earn her the support of Muslim organizations, help her gain followers on social media, and even bring in money.

Police stated that the girl’s parents were aware that she was planning to upload such a video. A case has been registered under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for making offensive comments against Hindu deities. The police are currently interrogating the family, and have assured that strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty after a thorough investigation.