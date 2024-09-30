‘Your family did Naach-Gaana all your lives’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath blasts at Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday (September 30) slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his disparaging comments on the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event. Gandhi had slammed the Ram Pran Pratishtha event, saying it had “Naach-Gana”.

Taking strong objection to Gandhi’s remarks, Yogi Adityanath said, “When the temple was being consecrated in Ayodhya, you thought Naach Gaana was going on because your family did the same thing for all your lives.”

It is worth mentioning that Sonia Gandhi has long been criticised by her critics with bar dancer jibes on social media platforms, with many claiming that she was a bar dancer in Italy. However, many others rubbished such claims, stating that Ms Gandhi worked at a restaurant before marrying Rajiv Gandhi. OpIndia cannot independently verify either of the claims.

While speaking at a rally in Hisar district, Haryana, ahead of the state assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi remarked, “When the Ayodhya temple was opened, you saw people like Adani, Ambani, and Amitabh Bachchan, but not a single farmer was present. That is how Awedesh (the Samajwadi Party candidate) won—because the whole of India is watching.”

He further criticised the situation by saying, “You opened the temple and told the President, since you’re a tribal, you’re not allowed inside.” He continued, “They invited Amitabh Bachchan, Adani, and Ambani, but no labourers or farmers. Did you see any workers there? There was song and dance; this is the reality,” he added.