Anti-CAA riots: As propaganda spreads about ‘children’ being arrested, CNN-News18 deletes video showing young Muslim rioters in Kanpur

The anti-CAA protests have descended into blatant rioting, violence and arson by Muslim mobs throughout the country. From the lanes of Uttar Pradesh to premier institutes like Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University, from Gujarat to West Bengal, Muslim mobs have gone on a rampage pelting stones, damaging public property, in some cases even attempting to lynch police officers, burning trains and pushing the country into a state of chaos.

While the news of violence, arson and stone-pelting emerge every day, yesterday was especially concerning since there were several videos that emerged from Uttar Pradesh where these anti-CAA rioters could be seen wreaking havoc.

One of those videos that were from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh prominently showed Muslim children pelting stones during the anti-CAA riots. The video that was uploaded by CNN News 18 on Twitter was even used by OpIndia in one of our reports. The embedded tweet can be seen here.

The tweet with the video where children were pelting stones has now been inexplicably deleted by CNN News 18.

However, CNN was clearly a tad late in deleting their tweet, since alert netizens had downloaded the video that the channel had tried to conceal later.

CNN News 18 had tweeted a series of tweets with several videos which showed rampaging Muslim mobs during anti-CAA riots in Uttar Pradesh. One has to wonder why only this video from Kanpur which showed Muslim children being a part of the mob was deleted without any explanation.

Interestingly, just as the tweet was deleted by CNN News 18, Leftist propaganda outlet The Wire started its propaganda about “innocent children” being beaten up in Delhi’s Daryaganj area.

Juveniles being released at Daryaganj Police Station have told The Wire that they have been beaten during the lathi charge and inside the station. A minor has alleged that the police asked them to remove their pajamas and beat them with a belt in the station. #DelhiGate — The Wire (@thewire_in) December 20, 2019

The Wire has, of course, provided no proof to back its claim up. They have merely tweeted that supposed children were beaten up by the police.

The propaganda was then quoted by the Liberal darling Faye D Souza, who has often been caught peddling fake news and anti-majority agenda.

This should make our blood run cold. Minor=child. The police are beating children in our capital city. https://t.co/1ZOgsdikOJ — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) December 20, 2019

Faye said that the fact that “Children” are being beaten up by the police should make our “blood run cold”. The insinuation by The Wire and Faye D Souza is that the police is randomly arresting innocent Muslim children and beating them up in a fit of anti-Muslim hate. However, the fact that children were involved in brutal stone pelting has not been mentioned by any of these propagandists.

One has to wonder if CNN News 18 deleted their tweet to ensure that the narrative about “innocent” Muslim children being arrested and beaten by “Modi’s police” is not hurt, considering that video prominently showed Muslim children stone-pelting as a part of the raging Muslim mob.

One has to recall that this agenda is not new. The Wire and several other leftist portals had peddled the narrative that after the abrogation of Article 370, several children were illegally detained in Kashmir. However, the Supreme Court which went through the fresh report submitted by the Juvenile Justice Committee (JJC) from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, over the alleged detention of children in Jammu and Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 in the Valley, had reiterated that there seems to be misinformation being spread on this issue and concluded that no minor has been detained.

The SC’s observation came after the JJC, comprising of HC judges Ali Mohammad Magrey, Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Sanjeev Kumar and Rashid Ali Dar, in its fresh report submitted, stuck to its earlier findings which had found no basis on the claims made by many Leftist media portals claiming that 144 minor boys were ‘arrested’ in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5.

The Left is clearly not averse to using children for their propaganda, whether it is to paint them as the victims of state brutality or use them for their propaganda. With the Kashmir propaganda falling flat, one cannot assume that CNN News 18 could not have deleted the video to help further this propaganda that is now being peddled by the likes of The Wire and Faye D Souza.