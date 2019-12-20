The protests against the Citizenship Act have turned violent in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, Firozabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha and various other cities.

Reportedly, violent mobs are targetting police officials in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest. A police post has also been damaged and three vehicles were torched by an unruly mob, following which the police used tear gas to control the situation.

#Breaking | Clashes reported between police & protesters in UP’s Hamirpur.

In Firozabad the angry protesters have torched 12 police vehicles and damaged police post. TIMES NOW’s Amir with details. | #NRCKaSach pic.twitter.com/cV8B3RjIAc — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 20, 2019

According to News18, the violent mob attacked the police personnel in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

#WATCH | Police personnel clash with angry protesters at Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. #CAAshowdown pic.twitter.com/9TrnXReJZr — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 20, 2019

According to ANI, rioters threw stones at police forces in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

Gorakhpur: Protestors & police personnel pelt stones at each other during demonstration against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and National Register of Citizens (NRC). pic.twitter.com/cpVxuCr6Pf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2019

Similarly, several cops and protesters have been injured as rioters indulged in vandalism in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. The Police had to lathi-charge after protesters engaged in stone-pelting, giving a violent turn to Citizenship Protests.

#WATCH | Numerous police personnel along with protesters grievously injured after incidents of stone pelting and firing at Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. #CAAshowdown pic.twitter.com/01I0YC2ICe — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 20, 2019

#WATCH Bulandshahr: Vehicle torched during demonstration against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct; heavy police presence at the spot. pic.twitter.com/GphfhcWO7H — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2019

In a similar incident, security personnel had to baton charge violent rioters at Amroha and Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh.

The situation in Kanpur also turned violent after protesters went unruly in the city. The violent Muslim mobs chased a police jeep and ransacked public property.

#Alert – Anti-CAA protests turn violent in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Protesters pelt stones on police. pic.twitter.com/2WrSFjWQfj — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 20, 2019 Similarly, anti-CAA Protests in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar also took a violent turn as protesters set vehicles on fire.

#Alert – Anti-CAA Protests in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar took a violent turn as protesters set vehicles on fire.#CAAshowdown pic.twitter.com/IzjpRBdQuQ — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 20, 2019

On Thursday, Sambhal, a stronghold of Samajwadi Party, witnessed a large-scale protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act as four buses of UPSRTC and six police vehicles were vandalised by protesters who also hurled stones at security personnel and media persons.

Following the violent protests, the Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case against several accused persons including Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Shafiqur Rahman Barq and Feroz Khan for indulging in violent protests in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, reports ANI. Burq is the sitting MP from Sambhal. Reportedly, over 250 unnamed persons have been booked for violent protests in Sambhal district. At least 30 people have been arrested in connection with the anti-CAA protest violence in the district. As per reports, over 3000 people have been named in FIRs by UP Police for violence and riots. Mobile internet service has been suspended in over several districts in the state.