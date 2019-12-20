Friday, December 20, 2019
Violent incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism, and arson have been reported from Bulandshahr, Muzaffarpur, Kanpur, Hamirpur, Firozabad, Hapur, Bahraich and several other places in Uttar Pradesh.

OpIndia Staff
On Friday, 20 December, several cities in UP see violent riots, stone pelting, arson and vandalism by Muslim mobs over the CAA
Violent protests, riots in UP by Muslim mobs against CAA, image via Twitter
The protests against the Citizenship Act have turned violent in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, Firozabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha and various other cities.

Reportedly, violent mobs are targetting police officials in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest. A police post has also been damaged and three vehicles were torched by an unruly mob, following which the police used tear gas to control the situation.

According to News18, the violent mob attacked the police personnel in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to ANI, rioters threw stones at police forces in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

Similarly, several cops and protesters have been injured as rioters indulged in vandalism in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. The Police had to lathi-charge after protesters engaged in stone-pelting, giving a violent turn to Citizenship Protests.

In a similar incident, security personnel had to baton charge violent rioters at Amroha and Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh.

The situation in Kanpur also turned violent after protesters went unruly in the city. The violent Muslim mobs chased a police jeep and ransacked public property.

Similarly, anti-CAA Protests in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar also took a violent turn as protesters set vehicles on fire.

On Thursday, Sambhal, a stronghold of Samajwadi Party, witnessed a large-scale protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act as four buses of UPSRTC and six police vehicles were vandalised by protesters who also hurled stones at security personnel and media persons.

Following the violent protests, the Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case against several accused persons including Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Shafiqur Rahman Barq and Feroz Khan for indulging in violent protests in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, reports ANI. Burq is the sitting MP from Sambhal.

Reportedly, over 250 unnamed persons have been booked for violent protests in Sambhal district. At least 30 people have been arrested in connection with the anti-CAA protest violence in the district.

As per reports, over 3000 people have been named in FIRs by UP Police for violence and riots. Mobile internet service has been suspended in over several districts in the state.

