Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has publicly declared that he stands in solidarity with Shaheen Bagh protesters, where anti-India and anti-Hindu slogans were shouted during the anti-CAA protests.

Speaking to the CNN News18 ahead of the 2020 Delhi elections, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia categorically stated that the Aam Aadmi Party stands with the protestors of Shaheen Bagh, Delhi.

It is rather unsurprising to see Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi party supporting the communal protestors of Shaheen Bagh. The AAP leadership had earlier decided to steer clear from openly taking sides on the issue of Shaheen Bagh protests after they had received a huge backlash after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was spotted at the Jamia Nagar protests which turned violent in December. Later, an FIR was also filed against him for instigating violence through social media.

In an inflammatory speech on December 15 at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, Khan had attacked the BJP government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act by claiming that it was discriminatory for Muslims of the country. Khan had also alleged that the silence of Muslims on the Triple Talaq Act was taken as their weakness by the central government.

The speech which was attended by thousands of impassioned people gathered to protest against the CAA was allegedly delivered just minutes before the violence broke out on the streets of Delhi.

However, despite all this, Kejriwal had steered clear from Shaheen Bagh protests. Neither did he physically go there nor did he tweet to extend his support to the road blockages caused by Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’.