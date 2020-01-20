Controversial journalist Barkha Dutt was in New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh recently where she spotted two women who were wearing pinkish red, white and green abaya style burqa. Mighty impressed with their fashion choices, Dutt shared a picture of herself with the ladies telling the world how these ladies were “reclaiming nationalism”.

Meet Sana and Shaheen from #ShaheenBagh wearing, yes wearing, the colors of our tricolour. “Hamare Dil mein thha, hamne dress banayee”. I called it wearing their heart on their sleeves. Reclaiming Nationalism pic.twitter.com/an3p83pYLq — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 20, 2020

Soon, netizens pointed out how with PM Modi, even this is possible now.

Reclaiming nationalism! Modi hai toh mumkin hai! — bluebird (@bluepakshi) January 20, 2020

मोदी है…

तो मुमकिन है….

😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — Deshpandey harsh (@HarshDeshpandey) January 20, 2020

Twitter users also expressed thrill that those who had issues with saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ are now using the tricolour to protest.

क्या बात है! जीन लोगो को भारत माता की जय कहने मे प्रॉब्लम होता था, ओ आज तिरंगा माथे पे लेकर प्रोटेस्ट कर रहे है। थैंक्स CAA ऐण्ड NRC । ये अछे दिन नहीँ है तो क्या है। — Chittaranjan (@swain4056) January 20, 2020

- Ad - - article resumes -

“If these are not ‘achhe din’, then what is?”, a twitter user said.

Read: Sting video exposes propaganda behind Shaheen Bagh protests, organiser Sharjeel Imam from JNU confesses protest was carried out to attract ‘Western media’

On the 30th anniversary of Kashmiri Hindus genocide and exodus from the valley on Sunday, the ‘protestors’ at Shaheen Bagh clashed with the Kashmiri Hindus who were demanding their right to return to the valley as well.

Shaheen Bagh protests

The protestors at Shaheen Bagh have been blocking road connecting Delhi to Noida since over a month now, creating hurdles for people who commute to and from these places daily. While attempts have been made to pass off these protests at organic, information has come to fore that these may not only be planned but also politically motivated.