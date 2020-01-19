In an explosive sting, Republic TV has exposed the real intentions behind the so-called ‘organic’ Shaheen Bagh protests, which the “liberal-secular” media tried to pass off as a peaceful and spontaneous protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Republic TV on Sunday revealed the exact modus-operandi behind the so-called peaceful protests at Shaheen Bagh. In the sting, Sharjeel Imam, the chief of Shaheen Bagh Coordination Committee confessed on camera that the original plan was to organise a protest for one day to try and block major roads to attract the ‘western media’.

In the video, Sharjeel Imam can be seen claiming that nearly 60-70 students had distributed pamphlets around Delhi to organise the protests which began on December 14 at Shaheen Bagh. Currently, Shaheen Bagh is witnessing many protests mainly led by Muslim women. Sharjeel Imam admitted on camera that protests were carried out after Friday Namaz at Shaheen Bagh mainly to block roads and create chaos to attract the ‘western media’.

“We met on Thursday – 5 December and decided to distribute pamphlets about CAA on Friday. We got at least 10,000 to 15,000 pamphlets published and at least 60-70 students from JNU. Different teams covered Old Delhi, Seelampur, Okhla, I myself went to Nizamuddin. That is how it all began,” said Imam, explaining the origins of the protests.

He added, “We thought if block roads for a day, it will be good. The profit behind that is that we will get international media’s attention.” Talking about the violence witnessed in Shaheen Bagh, he said, “A bearded guy wearing a turban came towards us, we had never seen it before. He had a huge flag with him and he said ‘pelt stones’ and people started pelting stones – which went on for 10 minutes.”

We had earlier reported how the protests at Shaheen Bagh in the name of saving the constitution are being organised by people who had planned to burn the Constitution. On December 31, OpIndia had published screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation where Sharjeel Imam had said that he would prefer to burn the constitution, as burning the 1500 page Ayodhya judgement would be difficult. He had said this while planning protests after the historic Ram Mandir verdict was given by the Supreme Court.

Sharjeel Imam is a PhD scholar from JNU who was earlier caught discussing regarding burning the constitution one day ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the long-contested Ram Janmabhooomi-Babri Masjid dispute. Moreover, a video was posted by Facebook group ‘Muslim Students of JNU’ on 14 December 2019 – a day ahead of the Shaheen Bagh protests telling the crowds to block the roads of Delhi. He was seen instigating Muslims saying ‘Don’t Muslims even have that much in them to shut down cities of north India?’

Following the failure of violent protests perpetrated by the Muslim mobs on the streets of Delhi and Jamia Millia Islamia University, few women belonging to Muslim community sat on a protest at Shaheen Bagh and blocked bus stop and a highway causing severe problems to the public of Delhi. They have been frequently joined by media persons and various Congress leaders who have stood in solidarity with the protesting women.

It is pertinent to note that the Shaheen Bagh protests, which were actually passed as an organic protest in a bid to ‘save the constitution’ later turned blatantly communal. It was earlier reported how protestors chanted slogans of “Jinnah Wali Azadi”, exposing the claims of “liberal-secular” media, who had earlier passed of these protests as peaceful.

Later, another Hinduphobic poster came up at the protest site in which the Hindu Swastika was depicted wrongfully and shown crushed by Hindu women in Burkha.

It was also alleged that the entire Shaheen Bagh protests were staged and sponsored. In a viral video shared on Twitter by Amit Malviya, the BJP’s IT cell head, a man appeared to be the shopkeeper claimed that the protesting women are paid between ₹500 and ₹700 on a daily basis. He added that the protestors work in shifts so that the crowd looks huge at all times of the day.

According to the viral video, the women are incentivised to dedicate their free time to the protests. He asserted that these sponsored protests are carried out near Batla House and Kalindi Kunj. He also added that the protestors are provided with food, rest and shift-based rotational ‘duty hours’ in a well-organised manner.

Addition to that, the protestors have blocked the roads illegally near Shaheen Bagh from past many days as a mark of protest against the CAA causing huge traffic jams in and around Delhi. In order to ease the flow of traffic and prevent any future violent riots at Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi police are taking necessary steps and have urged the protestors to leave the place.

Last week, the residents of Sarita Vihar in New Delhi held a protest on Sunday demanding the removal of barricades and blockage on road number 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj, in order to ease traffic movement. The blockage of roads and bus stop is causing huge inconvenience to the local residents and had urged the Delhi police to clear the roads.