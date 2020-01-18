As Deepika Padukone’s new movie Chhapaak gets doomed at the box office despite all the PR stunt she had pulled including a cameo in JNU controversy to express her ‘solidarity’ with students who allegedly took over server room in JNU to stop registration process before perpetrating violence, she has come up with another insensitive PR stunt.

This time, she took to TikTok to ‘challenge’ a TikTok influencer to copy her looks from her three different films.

And just when we thought that @deepikapadukone couldn’t mock Lakshmi anymore through her PR stunts in JNU she comes up with tick tok challenge on acid attack victims. Gross. pic.twitter.com/077Uz7hcEg — CA Smokiee (@SmokingSkills_) January 18, 2020

In the above video, it can be seen that a lady, who seems to be a TikTok influencer, dressing up to impersonate various characters that Deepika Padukone has played in the last few years. Deepika asks the TikTok influencer to copy her look from three of her movies, Om Shanti Om, Piku and Chhapaak. In the video, it can be seen that the influencer puts on lots of makeup to look like an acid attack victim, which many people on the Internet found insensitive.

Social media users slammed Deepika Padukone for treating acid attack victims as her movie promotions.

So "Acid Attacked Face" has now become challenge now. This is the worst kind of a promotion by @deepikapadukone. Shame on you

pic.twitter.com/gNu1odAxVT — Shash (@pokershash) January 18, 2020

Dear @deepikapadukone are you mad or out of your mind?? When cheap publicity stunts like JNU visit did not work to promote the film, you fell so low that you brought ‛Acid Attacked Face Challenge' on Tik Tok. Disgusting!

A social media user said that carrying scars was not a ‘look’ while she called Deepika Padukone a sick person.

Deepika padukone needs to meet a psychiatrist, if one goes by her public behavior in recent times! Her tik tok proves that!!

Another social media user expressed that Deepika Padukone despite claiming to have experienced mental breakdowns in the past should have been more sensitive towards the acid victims.

Honestly expected @deepikapadukone who has been through her own mental breakdowns to be more sensitive. But clearly..no.

You do a movie on a acid attack victim, cry in every other promotional event n now this below the belt challenge where a acid attack face is her fav! https://t.co/dwqqwDuD2q — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) January 18, 2020

Chhapaak is a movie based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor whose character is played by Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone. However, despite being such a sensitive issue with profound social importance, the movie failed miserably in dazzling the viewers, leaving them with a feeling of betrayal, which was reflected in the negative reviews and poor box office collections.

Following Deepika Padukone’s failed PR stunt at JNU, certain brands have reportedly reduced the visibility of ads featuring Deepika Padukone. Reportedly, brands are also expected to insert clauses in future endorsement deals to factor in risks associated with such political PR stunts.