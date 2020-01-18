Saturday, January 18, 2020
As 'Chhapaak' flops, Bollywood entertainer Deepika Padukone mocks acid attack victims in a new PR stunt on Tik Tok

Chhapaak is a movie based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor whose character is played by Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone.

OpIndia Staff
Deepika Padukone mocking acid victim in her Tik Tok video
As Deepika Padukone’s new movie Chhapaak gets doomed at the box office despite all the PR stunt she had pulled including a cameo in JNU controversy to express her ‘solidarity’ with students who allegedly took over server room in JNU to stop registration process before perpetrating violence, she has come up with another insensitive PR stunt.

This time, she took to TikTok to ‘challenge’ a TikTok influencer to copy her looks from her three different films.

In the above video, it can be seen that a lady, who seems to be a TikTok influencer, dressing up to impersonate various characters that Deepika Padukone has played in the last few years. Deepika asks the TikTok influencer to copy her look from three of her movies, Om Shanti Om, Piku and Chhapaak. In the video, it can be seen that the influencer puts on lots of makeup to look like an acid attack victim, which many people on the Internet found insensitive.

Social media users slammed Deepika Padukone for treating acid attack victims as her movie promotions.

A social media user said that carrying scars was not a ‘look’ while she called Deepika Padukone a sick person.

Another social media user expressed that Deepika Padukone despite claiming to have experienced mental breakdowns in the past should have been more sensitive towards the acid victims.

However, despite being such a sensitive issue with profound social importance, the movie failed miserably in dazzling the viewers, leaving them with a feeling of betrayal, which was reflected in the negative reviews and poor box office collections.

Following Deepika Padukone’s failed PR stunt at JNU, certain brands have reportedly reduced the visibility of ads featuring Deepika Padukone. Reportedly, brands are also expected to insert clauses in future endorsement deals to factor in risks associated with such political PR stunts.

Advocate Indira Jaising asks Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ her daughter’s rapists like Sonia Gandhi forgave Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins

OpIndia Staff -
Varun Grover is willing to show his documents in the United States but not in India

‘Kaagaz nahi dikhayenge’ fame comedian all set to give fingerprints and all documents to Trump government in US

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a 'BJP agent' and 'rubberstamp', the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a ‘BJP agent’ and ‘rubber stamp’, the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

OpIndia Staff -

Altnews, co-founded by two Muslims, spreads misinformation about Hindu Swastika

OpIndia Staff -

Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan says people like Anurag Kashyap use social media to get noticed, asks them to “shut their mouth”

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists lay the groundwork for Shaheen Bagh ‘tactical retreat’: Here are the possible reasons

Journalists lay the groundwork for ‘tactical retreat’ of Shaheen Bagh protests: Here are the possible reasons

Editorial Desk -

Pakistan hails ‘Muslim journalist Rana Ayyub’ for ‘exposing Fascist Modi’ on Kashmir and CAA, uses her to target ‘Brahmin Hindus’

OpIndia Staff -

Who is she to tell me to follow Sonia Gandhi’s footsteps? Because of people like her, justice not done to rape victims: Nirbhaya’s mother hits out on Indira Jaising

OpIndia Staff -
US state department report puts Indian Maoists as world's sixth largest terror group

Communist Party of India (Maoist) is the sixth most dangerous terrorist organisation in the world: US report

OpIndia Staff -

