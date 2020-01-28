Billion dollars vs billion people: Why we should be scared of Soros and the global left

April 1992. The UK General Election is about to happen. The left wing Labour Party, buoyed by favorable opinion polls, is hoping to unseat the ruling Conservatives. The Labour Party is on a high, right until the moment they begin counting the votes. In a stunning outcome, it is actually the Conservatives who coast to a majority, winning 336 of the 651 Parliamentary seats. Labour is far behind, with just 271.

Fine. Time to shrug off and accept the verdict. The people have spoken. In a democracy, the people are supreme.

Or are they?

Across the Atlantic, a group of wealthy investors in New York were getting ready, amassing billions of dollars. They were going to bet big money that the British Pound would sink, a so called ‘short position.’ Then, in one fell swoop, on the morning of Sept 16, 1992, they increased their short position to $10 billion and started selling pounds in a sudden flood.

The Bank of England tried to fight back, raising interest rates from 10% to 12% within hours. Remember that the RBI and the market spend months discussing even a 0.25% rate change. And we’re talking about a 2% increase here decided between 9 AM in the morning and noon. Imagine the panic.

But the Bank of England was overwhelmed, left helpless. The British Pound collapsed. In a month or so, the wealthy investors made over a billion dollars in profit.

The leader of that pack of investors? This man.

The name? George Soros.

He has billions of dollars. Do you know how much 1 billion dollars is? One billion is one thousand million. That’s 1 followed by nine zeros.

What’s the biggest sum of money you have ever seen?

Do you have what it takes to defend our democracy? Our sovereignty?

The UK was left economically devastated after the September 1992. Elections happened in 1997. The Conservatives lost miserably and couldn’t win power until 2010.

This man is now coming for us.

Think about what India’s left wing elite could do with a billion dollars. Every public intellectual, every think tank, every newspaper editorial could be influenced. Think of the people that NGOs would hand all this money to. Think of the level of outrage that could be sponsored by a billion dollars.

What is our response? How are we going to defend ourselves?

True, the loopholes that Soros used to sink the British economy in 1992 have mostly been closed today. A French court in 2002 convicted Soros of insider trading in a case related to the French Bank Societe Generale.

But this is not about one man. This is about the entire global left that has drawn a bullseye around India and Modi. The UK didn’t realize the loophole until they were sunk in 1992. Somebody could find something else that is still out there; somebody who wants to take down India.

The UK was an economic superpower in 1992. If it could happen to them, it could happen to us. Imagine if the Indian Rupee was destroyed. Our markets would tank, our economy would sink, import bills would soar, the price of everything would go up immediately. There would be starvation and food riots in the streets.

Do you think the global left would not do this to us if they got a chance?

Something very significant for India happened in 2019, that economic doomsayers won’t talk about. India ended the year as officially the fifth largest economy in the world, a comfortable $200 – $250 billion ahead of the France and the UK. Our road was rocky, but we’ve made it to the top 5 at last. The GDP of European countries and Japan haven’t moved an inch since 2011. That’s a whole decade. Brazil and Russia have both fallen backwards, dropped out of contention. But India has made its way where nobody else has, except for China of course. Clearly, we did something right when nobody else could.

But with great power come great risks. As soon as we entered the league of the top 5, our politics became internationalized. Our politics isn’t just about India any more. Global forces are out to get us because we matter so damn much! The age of innocence had to end one day and it has.

The global left has announced its intentions very clearly. They have declared war on the people of India.

We can stop them. I don’t have a billion dollars. But I have something better. I have a billion Indians who will share my fate if this country goes down. And we have the civilizational memory of being invaded, subjugated and colonized by foreign powers.

Over there in the West, they say nationalism is a dirty word. Because their nationalism has always been about subjugating others.

My nationalism is about liberty. A one thousand year struggle for freedom.

The colonizer is back and he wants to get inside our heads. At the very moment when India is set to breathe free, the colonizer is back. Shall we let them take over again?

Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar – A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here. https://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/