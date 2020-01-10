In a bizarre incident, a woman ‘protestor’ in Delhi bit a senior police officer near Shashtri Bhavan during the ongoing JNUSU protest in Delhi.

According to the reports, a female ‘protestor’ came up to the Southwest Additional DCP Ingit Pratap Singh during the protest and bit him on his left thumb as the members of JNUSU tried marching towards the Shashtri Bhavan. The police teams present there were trying to stop the protestors from marching towards the parliament.

Delhi Police: A protester at Vijay Chowk today bit Additional DCP Southwest when the police officer was trying to stop protesters from marching towards the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/3an4OrJZ8o — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

However, the woman accused of biting the cop is yet to be identified. The DCP managed to free his hand after much struggle but suffered minor injuries. The cop was later taken to a hospital for a medical check-up.

Meanwhile, JNU students yet again attempted to create chaos on the streets of Delhi on Thursday as they protested against the alleged violence on the university campus. The ‘students’ tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan after a failed meeting with HRD ministry officials but they were stopped and later detained by police.

A delegation of JNU Students’ Union and JNU Teachers’ Association also met Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry officials and demanded the removal of Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar from his post.

The police had to resort to lathi-charge to control the mob as they tried to block the traffic at Janpath. The police used loudspeakers and also appealed to the crowd to maintain peace. CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat and LJD leader Sharad Yadav also joined the march.

Earlier on Sunday, January 5, a large group of masked goons had entered the JNU campus and assaulted students, faculty and other staff members. JNU Student Union president Aishe Ghosh was also attacked and she was injured in the incident.

on January 4, leftist groups had tried to stop students from registering for the winter semester. The students had disrupted the registration process for the winter semester by barging into the Centre for Information System office and cut off the power supply and damaged the servers to protest against the fee hike.

The Delhi Police have now filed an FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for attacking security guards and vandalizing server room on January 4.