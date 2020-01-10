Friday, January 10, 2020
Home Crime Female protestor from JNU mob attacks and bites Additional DCP Southwest's hand
News ReportsPolitics

Female protestor from JNU mob attacks and bites Additional DCP Southwest’s hand

A female 'protestor' came up to the Southwest Additional DCP Ingit Pratap Singh during the protest and bit him on his left thumb as the members of JNUSU tried marching towards the Shashtri Bhavan.

OpIndia Staff
Additional DCP Ingit Pratap Singh was bitten by a female protestor from JNU
Additional DCP Ingit Pratap Singh
Engagements266

In a bizarre incident, a woman ‘protestor’ in Delhi bit a senior police officer near Shashtri Bhavan during the ongoing JNUSU protest in Delhi.

According to the reports, a female ‘protestor’ came up to the Southwest Additional DCP Ingit Pratap Singh during the protest and bit him on his left thumb as the members of JNUSU tried marching towards the Shashtri Bhavan. The police teams present there were trying to stop the protestors from marching towards the parliament.

However, the woman accused of biting the cop is yet to be identified. The DCP managed to free his hand after much struggle but suffered minor injuries. The cop was later taken to a hospital for a medical check-up.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Meanwhile, JNU students yet again attempted to create chaos on the streets of Delhi on Thursday as they protested against the alleged violence on the university campus. The ‘students’ tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan after a failed meeting with HRD ministry officials but they were stopped and later detained by police.

A delegation of JNU Students’ Union and JNU Teachers’ Association also met Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry officials and demanded the removal of Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar from his post.

The police had to resort to lathi-charge to control the mob as they tried to block the traffic at Janpath. The police used loudspeakers and also appealed to the crowd to maintain peace. CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat and LJD leader Sharad Yadav also joined the march.

Earlier on Sunday, January 5, a large group of masked goons had entered the JNU campus and assaulted students, faculty and other staff members. JNU Student Union president Aishe Ghosh was also attacked and she was injured in the incident.

Read: After Pakistan comes out in support of JNU, Pakistani-inspired slogans raised against Delhi Police at JNU protests

on January 4, leftist groups had tried to stop students from registering for the winter semester. The students had disrupted the registration process for the winter semester by barging into the Centre for Information System office and cut off the power supply and damaged the servers to protest against the fee hike.

The Delhi Police have now filed an FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for attacking security guards and vandalizing server room on January 4.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:JNU protests, JNU news, JNU Delhi

Big Story

With the ‘Shikara’ trailer out, expected guilt tripping of Hindus for merely sharing the story of their Genocide has started

K Bhattacharjee -
Organised campaign of Hindu genocide denial: With the 'Shikara' trailer out, guilt tripping of Hindus has started and how
The trailer of Shikara, directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was released on the 6th of January.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Delhi Court orders Chhapaak director to give due credit to victim's lawyer

The real story of Chhapaak: When 32-year-old Naeem threw acid on 15-year-old Laxmi’s face because she refused his marriage proposal

OpIndia Staff -

IPS officer Aslam Khan speaks the language of Pulwama terrorist, makes a ‘cow urine’ jibe at BJP Delhi spokesperson

OpIndia Staff -

Middle-aged ‘comedian’ extends support to film on acid attack victims by mocking an acid attack victim

OpIndia Staff -

Lawyer who represented Laxmi Agarwal files plea in Delhi Court seeking stay on release of Chhapaak: Read why

OpIndia Staff -

India Today’s Lallantop’s Editor wants BJP supporters to use a ‘condom’ so they don’t procreate, deletes tweet after outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar thanks Pakistanis for standing in solidarity with Indian students in a march where 'Azadi' slogans were raised

Swara Bhaskar thanks Pakistanis for standing in solidarity with Indian students in a march where ‘Azadi’ slogans were raised

OpIndia Staff -
Prove secularism by converting to Islam: Leftist website tells Hindus

NOT SATIRE: Hindus must convert to Islam to prove they are ‘secular’, argues article on Leftist website

OpIndia Staff -
Rangoli Chandel says her struggles are dismissed because she does not hate Hindus

Struggles dismissed if you don’t hate Hindus, don’t need such love: Acid attack survivor Rangoli Chandel hits out after ‘comedian’ mocked her

OpIndia Staff -

Ahead of release of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak, Laxmi Agarwal’s Wikipedia page vandalised, culprit Naeem changed to ‘Rajesh’

OpIndia Staff -
Umar Khalid mocks Aaditya Thackeray, says he will not share a stage with him

Even as Shiv Sena turns ‘secular’, poster boy Umar Khalid mocks Aditya Thackeray, says he wouldn’t share a stage with him

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

202,436FansLike
216,889FollowersFollow
152,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com