Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Ahead of release of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak, Laxmi Agarwal’s Wikipedia page vandalised, culprit Naeem changed to ‘Rajesh’

The movie 'Chhapaak' is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal. In 2005, Lakshmi Agarwal, then a 15-year-old student in Delhi, was travelling to a bookstore in Khan Market when a 32-year-old Naeem Khan attacked her with acid.

OpIndia Staff
Laxmi Agarwal
As Bollywood entertainer Deepika Padukone tried to pull off a PR stunt by expressing her solidarity with anti-Indian elements and ultra-left wing students ahead of her movie Chhapaak – a movie based on the real-life story of an acid attack, a new controversy has erupted.  Ahead of release of the film, some elements are vandalising Laxmi Agarwal’s Wikipedia page and changing the name of the culprit from Naeem Khan to ‘Rajesh’.

The movie ‘Chhapaak’ is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal. In 2005, Lakshmi Agarwal, then a 15-year-old student in Delhi, was travelling to a bookstore in Khan Market when a 32-year-old Naeem Khan attacked her with acid.

However, some miscreants have now vandalised Agarwal’s Wikipedia page and changed hte name of the culprit from Naeem to ‘Rajesh’.

Screenshot of vandalised version of Wikipedia page of Laxmi Agarwal

However, the archived image of the same page reveals that the name of the perpetrator was ‘Nadeem Khan alias Guddu’ and not ‘Rajesh’.

Actual version of the incident

According to the IndianKanoon, the person who had attacked Laxmi Agarwal in 2005 can be identified as Naeem Khan and not Rajesh.

High Court judgement on Laxmi’s case

At the time of this report, Laxmi Agarwal’s Wikipedia correctly states the name of the perpetrator as ‘Naeem Khan’

