Some ‘students’ in Mumbai have been reportedly protesting at Mumbai’s Gateway of India to show solidarity with the JNU students, following yesterday’s incident, in which masked goons ran riots on the campus severely injuring students and teachers. Surprisingly, though these protests were called to condemn the JNU violence, it had “Free Kashmir” posters on display.

#WATCH Mumbai: Poster reading, ‘Free Kashmir’ seen at Gateway of India, during protest against yesterday’s violence at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/i7SeImYxCE — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

Reportedly, the students of the Mumbai University and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and others who had assembled on the pavement across the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel near the Gateway of India to apparently condemn the JNU violence were surprisingly heard chanting Azaadi songs and displaying posters, leaving people to wonder what ‘Free Kashmir’ posters and these Azaadi slogans have to do with protests against JNU violence.

The presence of “Free Kashmir” poster at the protest suggests that it is not merely a students’ protest against the JNU violence, but there are anti-national forces involved in these protests. This also means the students’ protests are being hijacked and misused by the ‘tukde tukde’ gang to further their agenda of breaking up India.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read- Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson to share stage with ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ in anti-CAA, NRC event co-organised by SFI

This is not the first time anti-national forces with vested intests using protests for their agenda. Two weeks ago, blatant Hinduphobic messages were seen displayed in an anti-CAA protest, where the Hindu Aum symbol was twisted to look like the Nazi symbol.

In an unprecedented turn of events, a mob of masked miscreants, now reported as mostly leftist goons, had unleashed large-scale violence inside the JNU premises last night leaving several students gravely injured.

Following yesterday’s incident, several shocking details have come to the fore. While on one hand, Congress links to the entire ruckus have emerged, a JNU student has also confirmed that the attacks were planned by the left organisation and had hijacked a WhatsApp group to defame ABVP activists to portray that the ABVP students were behind the attack.

Interestingly the anti-CAA riots were also spearheaded by ‘students’ of the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi.

After the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, protests erupted at some parts of the country, including at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi. Soon, the protest was hijacked by Jihadi rioters who started raising azaadi slogans amidst other jihadist war-cry.

The so-called ‘protesters’ raised slogans of ‘Hinduon se Azadi’ and ‘Chheen ke lengey Azadi’ and ‘Ladh ke lengey Azadi’. The slogans translate to ‘Freedom from Hindus’, ‘We will fight for freedom’. Besides issuing jihadist clarion calls, the Jamia protests also saw widespread violence where rioters blatantly indulged in arson, vandalism and stone-pelting. Delhi Police which responded swiftly to nip the riots in the bud were subjected to blistering criticism for dealing with the ‘protestors’ in a violent manner.