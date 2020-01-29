Queer Azaadi Mumbai Pride March, also known as Queer Azaadi March and Peer Pride March is organised in the capital city of Maharashtra, Mumbai, to celebrate and commemorate the queer history. The annual LGBTQIA pride parade is organised by Queer Azaad Mumbai (QAM), a group of organisations and individuals working for the rights of the queer community.

However, this time around, Mumbai Police has reportedly denied them permission to hold Queer Azaadi March 2020 at August Kranti Maidaan. The development was shared on Twitter by Twitter handle of Queer Azaadi Mumbai (QAM) with a picture of notice issued by the Mumbai Police.

The Mumbai Police has denied us permission for Queer Azaadi Mumbai Pride 2020 at August Kranti Maidaan. pic.twitter.com/JLNYmyMxjQ — Queer Azaadi Mumbai (Mumbai Pride) (@queer_azaadi) January 29, 2020

According to the notice, LGBTQ activist Harish Iyer and Humsafar trust had asked the Mumbai Police to allow them to hold the march, that has been happening in the city annually for the last 10 years. However, the police denied granting permission to them stating the rally will be used by anti-CAA dissenters to stoke anarchy in the city.

LGBTQ activist Harish Iyer posted a tweet tagging Uddhav Thackeray, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Aaditya Thackeray for seeking help after Mumbai Police denied them permission to carry out the annual pride march.

Dear @priyankac19 , @AUThackeray @OfficeofUT the @MumbaiPolice has denied us permission. Mumbai police works under the state government. Could we do something for the Pride march. Its been happenning since the past 10 years. https://t.co/e45GfyVPM9 — harish 🏳️‍🌈 (@hiyer) January 29, 2020

The Mumbai Police while denying the permission has claimed that the anti-CAA protesters might attempt to exploit the Queer Azaadi March which may lead to law and order situation in the city. The police also warned that if the rally is carried out in contravention to their order, everyone who will be at the rally will be held guilty and appropriate action as per law will be initiated against them.

Police’s preventive order comes at a time when many places in the country have witnessed disorder and violence during large scale rallies. In Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, anti-CAA rioters indulged in pelting stones, vandalism and arson in opposition to the Citizenship law. The state of Uttar Pradesh was too in the throes of violence and chaos after rampaging anti-CAA protestors took to streets against the enactment of the new citizenship law.