Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Home News Reports Jamia Millia Islamia university refuses to give CCTV footage of anti-CAA violence to Delhi police
News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia university refuses to give CCTV footage of anti-CAA violence to Delhi police

Senior officials claim that if the CCTV recordings are destroyed, further action will be initiated against the university.

OpIndia Staff
Jamia admin and Delhi police wrangle over CCTV footage
Protests at Jamia University(Source: Financial Express)
Engagements13

Following the violence during anti-CAA protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia university earlier this month, the university administration and the Delhi Police are at loggerheads over the surrendering of the CCTV footage. While the Delhi police want to access the footage captured by CCTV cameras in the university campus to identify the rioters, the university is not agreeing for the same. The university administration had alleged that the Delhi Police had forcibly barged into the campus without permission, the police, on the other hand, had claimed that it was left with no option but to enter the university in order to prevent the situation from getting out of control.

The anti-CAA protestors in Jamia on December 15 not only carried out vandalism, arson and rioting under the pretext of ‘peaceful protests’ but they also allegedly pelted stones at the police. The CCTV footage will play an important role in ascertaining the allegations against the rioters, but the Delhi Police has so far not yet received the CCTV footage from the Jamia administration.

Read- Jamia, AMU and many other anti-CAA agitations are “protests of entitlement”

- Ad - - article resumes -

According to a senior police official, when the SHO of Jamia Nagar went to the university to collect the CCTV footage, a raft of students gathered opposing the police official from collecting the evidence. The students studiously refused to provide the CCTV footage of the December 15 protest to the police. The students’ staunch denial for handing over the evidence begs a question that if they have something to hide from the police. The SHO had to return empty-handed from the university.

However, the Jamia Millia Islamia administration had earlier assured the police in writing that the CCTV recordings would be handed over to the police so that the violence during the protests could be properly investigated. Now, it appears that the university administration is reneging on its promise to deliver the videos to the police.

Senior officials claim that if the CCTV recordings are destroyed, further action will be initiated against the university.

Read- 150 members of radical Islamist outfit PFI entered Delhi, hid in Jamia area 2 days before anti-CAA riots: Police on Jamia Millia Islamia riots

Defending the University administration, the Chief Proctor of Jamia, Wasim Ahmed, said, “On December 15, Delhi Police detained several Jamia students. The police had then made the students to sign a document, which read that the police will have to be given the CCTV footage for investigation. They have asked for the footage and we are considering it right now. A police officer came for this but as soon as the students came, he left from here.”

Jamia Millia Islamia has asked the Ministry of Human Resources to conduct a judicial inquiry into the entire matter. Therefore, they do not want to hand over the CCTV footage to the police. The Jamia administration has also complained to the National Human Rights Commission about the matter.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Nothing Defeats like Defeat: Liberals thought they were using Islamic extremism to retain power, they received a rude shock

K Bhattacharjee -
In the aftermath of a defeat, people are prone to making mistakes that could trap them in a vicious cycle of defeat. A similar pattern is unfolding before our eyes with the anti-CAA protests
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Shehla Rashid debunks carefully cultivated pretense about the nature of the anti-CAA protests

Career protestor Shehla Rashid busts mainstream media propaganda, claims liberals are trying to hijack Muslim struggle against CAA

OpIndia Staff -

We have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
La ilaha illallah Shashi Tharoor

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -
NPR Manual

NPR manual does not list Islamic festivals for a specific and valid reason, not for imaginary anti-Muslim bias of Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who opposed Yakub Memon’s hanging is now minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet

OpIndia Staff -
2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

Editorial Desk -

Delhi: Muslim Uber driver Naseem asks Pakistani Hindus to get off his cab, flees without taking them to Majnu Ka Tila camp

OpIndia Staff -
The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

K Bhattacharjee -
NDTV

NDTV Editorial Director spreads fake news while trying to prove that NDTV is not biased

OpIndia Staff -
Indira Gandhi

Not happy that I can’t buy land in Kashmir, Kashmir Pandits and Buddhists in Ladakh are discriminated against: Indira Gandhi in 1981 letter

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,353FansLike
211,569FollowersFollow
146,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com