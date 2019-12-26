Thursday, December 26, 2019
Anti-CAA riots: Uttar Pradesh police releases CCTV videos of rioters shooting at cops in Meerut

The series of photos and videos released by the Uttar Pradesh police show two men firing at cops during the protests in Meerut last Friday. In one of the videos, a masked man in a blue jacket is seen walking around with a gun.

OpIndia Staff
Anti-CAA riots: Uttar Pradesh police releases CCTV videos of rioters shooting at cops in Meerut
Rioters firing the gun at police during the anti-CAA protests in Meerut/ Image Source: India Today
In the aftermath of violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), more videos and CCTV footages are now emerging exposing the real culprits behind the communal violence perpetrated by Muslim mobs across the country during the anti-CAA protests. A CCTV footage from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh has been released by the Uttar Pradesh police which busts the myth propagated by the Islamists and “liberal-secular” media industry of the country that the anti-CAA protests were inherently peaceful and spontaneous in nature.

The series of photos and videos released by the Uttar Pradesh police show two men firing at cops during the protests in Meerut last Friday. In one of the videos, a masked man in a blue jacket is seen walking around with a gun.

The Uttar Pradesh police have faced such several violent attacks from violent Muslim mobs between December 19 and 21, leaving them with no choice to defend themselves.

Read: 150 members of radical Islamist outfit PFI entered Delhi, hid in Jamia area 2 days before anti-CAA riots: Police on Jamia Millia Islamia riots

“As many as 288 policemen were injured in violence that erupted across 21 districts. Sixty-two of them suffered firearm injuries,” Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said at a press conference held over the weekend. He said that the police have recovered 500 cartridges of prohibited bores from places where violence broke out.

On Wednesday, the UP Police had released a video that revealed that it was students themselves who broke down the college gate of Aligarh Muslim University. Earlier, it was accused that police had stormed the gates of the university.

Read: ‘Fact-finding’ report by Harsh Mander on the AMU violence during anti-CAA riots on 15th Dec falls flat: Here is how

With CCTV footage, it was proved that it was the Muslim mob inside the university and not the police who broke down the gates. Students by thousands rhythmically pushed at the gate of the University in an attempt to break loose the gate while the police officials outside the University feverishly tried to barricade the gate. The gate eventually broke down and many rioters forcibly came out charging at the police personnel deployed outside the University.

Earlier this week, in a similar incident, the Mangaluru Police too had released video clips purportedly showing protesters carrying stones in an auto trolley, hurling them at the security personnel and trying to destroy CCTV cameras during anti-CAA protests.

Read: Mangaluru anti-CAA riots: Bricks brought in trucks to hurl at police, Kerala link suspected, Police receive over 1000 CCTV footages from public

We had reported regarding some CCTV footages in which Muslim mob covered with their faces covered, had attempted to destroy CCTV cameras before going on the rampage.

In the aftermath of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, riots, violence, arson and vandalism by Muslim mobs in the name of ‘protests’ against the enactment of the law have taken place across the country.

The Citizenship Amendment act seeks to give Indian citizenship to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from three neighbouring Islamic countries – Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh after facing religious persecution.

