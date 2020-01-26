As we celebrated its 71st Republic Day, Pakistanis on Twitter were busy tweeting hate against India by trending the hashtag ‘#BlackRepublicDay‘ on Twitter.

In shaa Allah kashmir will free and india will break in to 52 parts #CDCteamOfPAK

#BlackRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/qertGlu1kv — عائشہ اعوان (@Ayawaan555) January 26, 2020

Pakistanis also tried to peddle Khalistani separatist agenda.

india will be divided inshaAllah#BlackRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/HMPd37uK4i — Qaisar Abbas Sial (@Q_Asi07) January 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s public radio broadcaster, Radio Pakistan, used an article published in NDTV written by CPI leader Brinda Karat to further its anti-India stand.

NDTV today published an article written by CPI(M) Polit Bureau and former Rajya Sabha member Brinda Karat, titled “In Targeting Protestors, Modi Government Spreads New Lies”, in which the politician yet again displays how the leftist cartel, which she is very much an integral part of, in their attempt to vilify the ruling party, is ready to put the interest of the nation in the backburner.

In her article, the senior politician attempts to berate the Modi government by once again spreading false-hood about CAA, NRC and NPR. She writes that this move by the Modi-Shah government is the first step towards a theocratic State.

Pakistan, which is always looking for opportunities to rebuke India, laps up such hate-filled articles to advance their nefarious propaganda against India. This article written by Brinda Karat, published by NDTV was also picked up Radio Pakistan.

Radio Pakistan, in turn, published an article titled: “Anti-Muslim legislations by Modi, first step towards making India a Hindu theocratic state: Karat”, using excerpts from the Indian politician’s article.

Quoting the article on NDTV, Radio Pakistan wrote: “Indian politician and former Member of Indian Parliament Brinda Karat says the grave challenge to Indian constitution and the country, comes not from external inimical forces but India’s own central government”.

This is, however, not the first time Pakistani media has used statements made by Indian opposition leaders to advance their vile anti-India propaganda. After the Indian government abolished Article 370, Pakistan media had used statements made by Congress MPs and other opposition leaders’ speech in Parliament to further their agenda on Kashmir.