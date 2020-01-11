Saturday, January 11, 2020
Rahul Kanwal exposes himself further, claims Akshat is ABVP even as video of JNU violence shows him with Left during assault on ABVP activists
Rahul Kanwal exposes himself further, claims Akshat is ABVP even as video of JNU violence shows him with Left during assault on ABVP activists

Akshat Awasthi himself has come forward to declare that he does not belong to ABVP, and he made false claims in the India Today sting video for boasting

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Kanwal
After getting caught that India Today passed off a JNUSU member as an ABVP member in a dubious sting operation aired on January 10, the channel’s anchor Rahul Kanwal continues his lies.

Yesterday after ABVP had claimed that the JNU student shown as ABVP member does not belong to the students’ organisation, Kanwal had posted a news clipping with a photograph of the student Akshat Awasthi in a students’ protest, saying that it was an ABVP rally. But in fact, the very news report used by Rahul Kanwal had reported that it was a JNUSU protest against the fee hike, and this news was published by several media outlets, including India Today.

In the meanwhile, Akshat Awasthi himelf has come forward to declare that he does not belong to ABVP, and he made false claims in the India Today sting video for boasting. But Rahul Kanwal refuses to accept all the evidence presented before him, and keeps insisting that Akshat is an ABVP member. Today again he posted a tweet, asking to watch India Today for videos of Akshat at an ABVP march. He said that he knows it was ABVP rally because it was shared on social media by the presidential candidate of ABVP.

Refuting the claims of Rahul Kanwal, the ABVP has posted a video showing that Akshat Awasthi was actually with left-wing students on January 5. In the video, Awasthi can be seen with Dolan Samandha, an AISA leader, who was assaulting ABVP members. Police were keeping the left and ABVP students separated by standing between them in a row, and Akshat can be clearly seen in the left side.

This video again proves that Akshat Awasthi is actually a left-wing member, and he appeared in the India Today sting video with the malicious attempt to malign ABVP. In police investigation also it has been found that it was the left-wing students who had started violence in JNU in an attempt to enforce a boycott of classes protesting against fee hike. They had physically prevented students from registering from the upcoming semester, and had disabled Wi-Fi in the campus to prevent students from registering online. But Rahul Kanwal continued his attempts to blame ABVP for the violence in JNU, and he came up with more lies to defend his lies.

After the video posted by ABVP, Rahul Kanwal seemed to have backtracked a bit, as he tweeted that even if Akshat Awasthi was a left plant into the ABVP, his role should be investigated by police, as he has made confessions on camera.

But even here the India Today journalist is making false claims, as Akshat was not a plant in ABVP, as he was never an ABVP member. He is a left member, who was passed of as ABVP member by Rahul Kanwal. Both ABVP and Awasthi himself has said that he is not an ABVP member. And Delhi police is already investing the case and named several persons in the case, based on videos and photos of the violence. If Akshat is seen indulging in violence or any other evidence is found, police will take action against him, regardless of what he had boasted in the dubious sting video by India Today. And if he is found guilty, it will be another left member found guilty in JNU violence, not ABVP.

