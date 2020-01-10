Friday, January 10, 2020
JNU violence: Delhi police names nine suspects and 4 Left organisations, suspects include JNUSU Pres Aishe Ghosh

Three cases have been registered till now, and they are being investigated by the Delhi police. However, none of the nine accused has been detained. The Delhi police have now decided to issue a notice to all the accused.

OpIndia Staff
JNU violence: Delhi police names nine suspects belonging to 4 Left orgs, suspects include JNUSU Pres Aishe Ghosh
JNU violence: Suspects from Left organisations
After 5 days of violence, the Delhi Police on Friday addressed a press conference and accused left-wing students of instigating violence in the Jawaharlal University (JNU). Nine suspects have been identified as attackers in the JNU attack case, 7 of whom belong to four Left organisations SFI, AISA, AISF and DFI.

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi Police has identified some masked men who had vandalised property and beaten up students on the JNU campus on January 5. The Delhi police said that on January 3, Students’ Federation of India, All India Students’ Federation (AISF), All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Democratic Students’ Federation (DFI) destroyed the server and due to this registrations were halted.

“Between 1st to 5th, JNU decided to do registration online for the winter semester. AISA, AISF, SFI, DSF members were against registration. They have been protesting since October 28,” said Delhi police. It is being reported that out of the 9 suspects, 2 belong to ABVP.

Image Source: Twitter

A large majority of students wanted to register but some members of these students’ organisations did not want these students to co-operate with the process, said Joy Tirkey, SIT head while addressing the media.

The Delhi police presented several pieces of evidence to show that how some masked miscreants allegedly belonging to left-wing groups, who had broken glass door and damaged server room.

The police also said specific rooms in JNU’s Periyar hostel were targeted. Interestingly, most of the injured students of the Periyar hostel were from ABVP.

Three cases have been registered till now, and they are being investigated by the Delhi police. However, none of the nine accused has been detained. The Delhi police have now decided to issue a notice to all the accused.

The Delhi Police also released the pictures in JNU violence and identified JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and some former students as the accused behind the JNU violence.

Former JNU student Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Sucheta Talukdar, Priya Ranjan, Bikash Patel, Dolan Sawan, Yogendra Bhardwaj have been identified as the eight others accused in the JNU violence.

Yogendra Bhardwaj has also been identified as the admin of ‘Unity against left’ Whatsapp group, which allegedly incited violence before the violence in the JNU campus.

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said the investigation is still on and assured that there will be many in the future to provide further details.

