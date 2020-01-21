Self-proclaimed ‘historian’ Rama Chandra Guha has stated recently that NDTV’s Ravish Kumar can be a better candidate than the 5th generation dynast Rahul Gandhi as the face of the opposition who can take on and defeat PM Modi in the upcoming elections.

Speaking to NDTV’s Nidhi Razdhan, on the talk show ‘Left Right and Centre’ on January 20, Guha stated that his remarks ‘criticising’ Rahul Gandhi were taken out of context and were twisted as his ‘affirmation’ for PM Modi. He clarified that he has long believed that Congress needs to find new leadership and he was in no way showing any affirmation for ‘Modi’.

Guha added that his statements against Rahul Gandhi were due to his ‘frustrations and exasperation’ over the state of the Congress party. Guha added that he wants to see Modi defeated and for that, he strongly believes that the Congress (or the opposition) should understand the roots of Modi’s popularity.

Guha further states that many people ask him why NDTV’s Ravish Kumar doesn’t join politics. Adding further on the context of a suitable opposition candidate who can challenge and defeat PM Modi electorally, Guha further added that Raveesh Kumar is “totally self-made, incredibly articulate, courageous and he speaks fabulous Hindi”. The four qualities, as per Guha, are necessary to ‘defeat Modi’.

Guha further added that a great south Indian politician, however courageous and articulate he is, can never be the PM face, because of his lack of Hindi speaking skills.

Guha further added that there are strong leaders in the Congress who can defeat Modi, like the CM of Chhattisgarh and Amarinder Singh, but, he added, if they are named, they will be ‘crushed’.

Going further to 2024 elections, Guha added, that it is going to be increasingly presidential and the opposition will need one face against Modi, “and it cannot be Rahul Gandhi”.

Guha had recently stated at an event in Kerala that a 5th generation dynast like Rahul Gandhi can never defeat self-made PM Modi. After facing backlash from Congress-loyalist social media users and a spat with Shashi Tharoor, Guha had backtracked on his statement, claiming later that it was taken out of context.