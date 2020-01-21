Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Home Politics NDTV's Ravish Kumar more suitable than Rahul Gandhi to 'defeat Modi': Rama Chandra Guha
News ReportsPolitics

NDTV’s Ravish Kumar more suitable than Rahul Gandhi to ‘defeat Modi’: Rama Chandra Guha

Guha further added that a great south Indian politician, however courageous and independent-minded he is, can never be the PM face, because of his lack of Hindi speaking skills.

OpIndia Staff
Ram Guha says Ravish Kumar better suited to defeat PM Modi that Rahul Gandhi
Ram Guha and Ravish Kumar
Engagements283

Self-proclaimed ‘historian’ Rama Chandra Guha has stated recently that NDTV’s Ravish Kumar can be a better candidate than the 5th generation dynast Rahul Gandhi as the face of the opposition who can take on and defeat PM Modi in the upcoming elections.

Speaking to NDTV’s Nidhi Razdhan, on the talk show ‘Left Right and Centre’ on January 20, Guha stated that his remarks ‘criticising’ Rahul Gandhi were taken out of context and were twisted as his ‘affirmation’ for PM Modi. He clarified that he has long believed that Congress needs to find new leadership and he was in no way showing any affirmation for ‘Modi’.

Guha added that his statements against Rahul Gandhi were due to his ‘frustrations and exasperation’ over the state of the Congress party. Guha added that he wants to see Modi defeated and for that, he strongly believes that the Congress (or the opposition) should understand the roots of Modi’s popularity.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Guha further states that many people ask him why NDTV’s Ravish Kumar doesn’t join politics. Adding further on the context of a suitable opposition candidate who can challenge and defeat PM Modi electorally, Guha further added that Raveesh Kumar is “totally self-made, incredibly articulate, courageous and he speaks fabulous Hindi”. The four qualities, as per Guha, are necessary to ‘defeat Modi’.

Guha further added that a great south Indian politician, however courageous and articulate he is, can never be the PM face, because of his lack of Hindi speaking skills.

Guha further added that there are strong leaders in the Congress who can defeat Modi, like the CM of Chhattisgarh and Amarinder Singh, but, he added, if they are named, they will be ‘crushed’.

Going further to 2024 elections, Guha added, that it is going to be increasingly presidential and the opposition will need one face against Modi, “and it cannot be Rahul Gandhi”.

Read: ‘Historian’ Ram Guha’s strident criticism of Rahul Gandhi triggers a meltdown for abusive troll Swati Chaturvedi

Guha had recently stated at an event in Kerala that a 5th generation dynast like Rahul Gandhi can never defeat self-made PM Modi. After facing backlash from Congress-loyalist social media users and a spat with Shashi Tharoor, Guha had backtracked on his statement, claiming later that it was taken out of context.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Congress news, Congress party, congress candidate list

Big Story

Muslims know where ancestors are buried, Hindus don’t: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad insults Hindus while opposing CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims know where ancestors are buried, Hindus don't: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad insults Hindus while opposing CAA
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad today made controversial remarks criticizing CAA and NRC, he also insulted Hindus
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

dalit

Dalit youth burnt alive in MP, BJP says Congress shielding accused from ‘minority community’ due to appeasement politics

OpIndia Staff -
ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

Nupur J Sharma -

Saba Naqvi mirrors Jihadis, insinuates that re-settling Kashmiri Pandits in the valley is a part of the ‘Hinduisation’ project

OpIndia Staff -
If you believe Google Trends, BJP has an advantage over AAP in Delhi: Here is how

If you believe Google Trends, BJP has an advantage over AAP in Delhi: Here is how

Abhishek Banerjee -

Brands temporarily reducing visibility of ads featuring Deepika Padukone following her PR stunt at JNU: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn't give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn’t give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Editorial Desk -

Sting video exposes propaganda behind Shaheen Bagh protests, organiser Sharjeel Imam from JNU confesses protest was carried out to attract ‘Western media’

OpIndia Staff -
shaahen bagh kashmiri pandits

Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters clash with Kashmiri Pandits on the 30th anniversary of the Genocide

OpIndia Staff -

As ‘Chhapaak’ flops, Bollywood entertainer Deepika Padukone mocks acid attack victims in a new PR stunt on Tik Tok

OpIndia Staff -

Aam Aadmi Party morphs Kejriwal’s face on Shah Rukh Khan’s body to mock BJP, deletes after self goal

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,175FansLike
222,609FollowersFollow
161,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com