Monday, January 20, 2020
Historian Ramachandra Guha backtracks on his “dynasty jibe” against Rahul Gandhi and reiterates his opposition to Modi-Shah regime

The verbal attack on Rahul Gandhi surprised many people since Ramachandra Guha is known to be a Congress loyalist. But, the surprise did not last for long.

OpIndia Staff
Ramachandra Guha blames PTI for quoting him out of context on Rahul Gandhi
(Photo Credits: News 18 and India Today)
On Friday, historian Ramachandra Guha had lashed out at the Nehru- Gandhi dynasty. He labelled Rahul Gandhi as a “fifth-generation dynast” and stated that Gandhi stood no chance in front of a self-made Modi. Guha also blamed the people of Kerela for electing Rahul in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The historian was addressing an audience at the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) in Kozhikode. His comment was reported by PTI.

The verbal attack on Rahul Gandhi surprised many people since Guha is known to be a Congress loyalist. But, the surprise did not live for long. Following a Twitter spat with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Guha backtracked on his jibe at Rahul Gandhi.

On Sunday, he took to Twitter to clarify his views on Rahul and the Modi-Shah regime. He began by accusing PTI of selective reporting and quoting him out of context.

He softened his tone and asserted that Rahul’s association with the Gandhi dynasty held a “great disadvantage” for winning elections, as he lacks focus and administrative experience. He also it was patronizing of him to criticise people from Kerala for electing Rahul Gandhi. Referring to PM Narendra Modi as a “self-made man,” Guha said in a presidential-style election, voters tend to prefer Modi over Gandhi.

Read- ‘Historian’ Ram Guha gets it wrong, attempts to carry out ‘surgical strike’ on our intellect

He shrewdly added that his comment on Modi must be looked at from a “political” point of view. To justify that he is not inclined towards Modi, Guha highlighted his critical commentary in publications such as Telegraph and Hindustan Times against the Prime Minister’s policies.

Guha asserted that he has been a vocal opponent of “Hindutva” since the Bhagalpur riots of 1989. He stated that he would continue to oppose it in his speeches, tweets, and books. He blamed the Modi-Shah duo for running a “dangerous and divisive regime”. Guha also accused the duo of intimidating the press and the judiciary, besides promoting religious polarisation and making minorities insecure.

Towards the end of his Twitter thread, he stated how Anti-CAA protests organized by students affiliated with Left organizations have inspired him and helped break the so-called “wall of fear”. He also emphasized on the importance of courage, resolution, and non-violence in their “struggle” against the ruling dispensation.

Earlier, Guha had attacked the left-wing forces for the rise of aggressive nationalism worldwide. He had also blamed the rise of Islamic fundamentalism in neighbouring countries as a reason behind the rise of Hindutva in India.

His clarification or rather a hysterical tirade against the Modi-Shah duo now appears to be an act of damage control for his “dynasty jibe” at Rahul Gandhi.

