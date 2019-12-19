Thursday, December 19, 2019
Will seize property of guilty and compensate damage to public property: Yogi Adityanath talks tough with anti-CAA violence in UP

He accuses Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the Left for playing petty politics over the issue and warns them to stop misleading people.

OpIndia Staff
CM Yogi Adityanath, Courtesy: indiatoday.in
A fresh round of protests against the amended Citizenship Act gripped various parts of India on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a strong warning to the anti-CAA rioters, has said that the authorities would seize the properties of those who indulge in violence in the state.

Condemning the violence and protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in parts of Uttar Pradesh and parts of the country, Yogi Adityanath said people cannot indulge in violence in the “name of protests”. Restating that violence and intimidation have no place in a democracy and that everything can be sorted out through healthy conversation, the CM said that strict actions will be taken against hoodlums who have been trying to create unrest in his state and various parts of the country.

“I have called a meeting over this. You cannot indulge in violence in the name of protest. We will take strict action against such elements. Will seize the property of those found guilty and compensate damage to public property,” Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying by ANI.

He said that faces of such miscreants have been captured on CCTV camera’s and he will personally look into it that they are punished adequately.

The CM asserts that section 144 (prohibiting unlawful assembly) of CrPC is in force in various places in Uttar Pradesh since November 8 and no permission for any gathering has been given. The CM said that such antisocial and riotous activities in the state will not be tolerated. He said that he has personally ordered the police in the state to take stern action against such rabble-rousers. Yogi Adityanath has, however, assured that under no circumstance will the common citizens be harmed in any way.

Read: Violence erupts during 19th Dec protests: Here is why the imposition of section 144 was necessary during Anti-CAA protest

Yogi appeals to people to stop spreading falsehood in the name of the Citizenship Amendment Act. He accuses Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the Left for playing petty politics over the issue and warns them to stop misleading people.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s warning has come in the backdrop of violent protests that broke out in Lucknow on Thursday. Protesters demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act pelted stones, torched vehicles and faced tear-gas shells in Lucknow and some other parts of Uttar Pradesh as police struggled to contain the fallout of the amended citizenship law.

In the face of the politicians and the media spreading canards and misinformation regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Modi government has released an FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) that dispel the myths surrounding CAA.

