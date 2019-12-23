Amidst motivated protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, controversial ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub seems to be working overtime to add fuel to the fire by deliberately stoking fear amongst the Muslim community and painting the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh as an anti-Muslim regime. Ayyub had yesterday posted a tweet of a government order alleging that Yogi Adityanath is now confiscating the property of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh.

Why is Yogi Adityanath confiscating property of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh ? What fresh hell is this ? pic.twitter.com/jOBqQevLSL — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) December 22, 2019

Ayyub had gone berserk after the UP police took corrective action against the rioting mobs during the anti-CAA protests held in several cities and towns of Uttar Pradesh. In order to gain sympathy for the rioters in UP, Rana doubled-down on floating unverifiable stories of police oppression which were promptly busted by the UP police. To this end, Rana posted the above tweet asserting that the UP government is patently anti-Muslim and it has now resorted to impounding properties of Muslims in UP.

In this instance, the government order that Rana Ayyub has quoted claiming the Yogi government is confiscating the properties of ‘Muslims’, insinuating that the government action is driven by the concerned person’s religion, is in fact not related to the riots at all.

The order which she shared on Twitter pertains to a defaulter who failed to pay land revenue(Bhu-Rajasva) to the Uttar Pradesh government and happened to be a Muslim. However, the man’s Muslim identity was enough for Rana Ayyub to give it a communal spin and allege that the UP government has unleashed their vindictive streak against Muslims amidst widespread protests by them in opposition to the CAA.

According to the government order shared by Ayyub, the man in question has defaulted on tax amount of more than 7 lakhs. Since he had not paid the required amount, the government had passed an order to confiscate his property. But, Ayyub, fully convinced of the blind support she enjoys from the anti-India lobby and her gullible followers, proceeded to discredit the UP chief minister while simultaneously portraying a Muslim offender as an innocent victim of Yogi’s anti-Muslim prejudice.

The Yogi government had announced that as per law, the rioters who damage public properties will be identified and the damages will be recovered. Acting on its announcement, the government has also started the damages recovery process. But the order that Ayyub shared was regarding a tax defaulter, not riot damages.

Ayyub is a repeat offender when it comes to sharing fake news and making tall claims out of thin air. Riding on sheer Modi-hatred that gets her space in the leftist media, she has been found sharing fake news multiple times.