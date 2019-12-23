Monday, December 23, 2019
Home Social Media Conspiracy theorist Rana Ayyub thinks tax defaulters’ property being seized by UP govt is ‘fresh hell’
News ReportsSocial Media

Conspiracy theorist Rana Ayyub thinks tax defaulters’ property being seized by UP govt is ‘fresh hell’

Despite the UP Police calling out her unverifiable claims, Rana Ayyub has been constantly peddling propaganda to claim the UP government is wantonly harassing Muslims.

OpIndia Staff
Rana Ayyub uses govt order over tax default to paint Yogi Adityanath as anti-Muslim
Rana Ayyub(Source:New Yorker)
Engagements228

Amidst motivated protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, controversial ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub seems to be working overtime to add fuel to the fire by deliberately stoking fear amongst the Muslim community and painting the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh as an anti-Muslim regime. Ayyub had yesterday posted a tweet of a government order alleging that Yogi Adityanath is now confiscating the property of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh.

Ayyub had gone berserk after the UP police took corrective action against the rioting mobs during the anti-CAA protests held in several cities and towns of Uttar Pradesh. In order to gain sympathy for the rioters in UP, Rana doubled-down on floating unverifiable stories of police oppression which were promptly busted by the UP police. To this end, Rana posted the above tweet asserting that the UP government is patently anti-Muslim and it has now resorted to impounding properties of Muslims in UP.

Read: Rana Ayyub sensationalises Muzaffarnagar anti-CAA riots, alleges RSS members of attacking Muslims, UP Police calls her bluff

- Ad - - article resumes -

In this instance, the government order that Rana Ayyub has quoted claiming the Yogi government is confiscating the properties of ‘Muslims’, insinuating that the government action is driven by the concerned person’s religion, is in fact not related to the riots at all.

The order which she shared on Twitter pertains to a defaulter who failed to pay land revenue(Bhu-Rajasva) to the Uttar Pradesh government and happened to be a Muslim. However, the man’s Muslim identity was enough for Rana Ayyub to give it a communal spin and allege that the UP government has unleashed their vindictive streak against Muslims amidst widespread protests by them in opposition to the CAA.

According to the government order shared by Ayyub, the man in question has defaulted on tax amount of more than 7 lakhs. Since he had not paid the required amount, the government had passed an order to confiscate his property. But, Ayyub, fully convinced of the blind support she enjoys from the anti-India lobby and her gullible followers, proceeded to discredit the UP chief minister while simultaneously portraying a Muslim offender as an innocent victim of Yogi’s anti-Muslim prejudice.

The Yogi government had announced that as per law, the rioters who damage public properties will be identified and the damages will be recovered. Acting on its announcement, the government has also started the damages recovery process. But the order that Ayyub shared was regarding a tax defaulter, not riot damages.

Ayyub is a repeat offender when it comes to sharing fake news and making tall claims out of thin air. Riding on sheer Modi-hatred that gets her space in the leftist media, she has been found sharing fake news multiple times.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Jharkhand Results: Congress, JMM alliance trailing in 4 seats out of 6 where Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi campaigned

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Guha calls for dumping of dynasty from the Congress party
Rahul Gandhi addressed five rallies in Jharkhand as part of the Congress' campaign. Priyanka Gandhi addressed just one rally at Pakur constituency.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

195,005FansLike
207,545FollowersFollow
137,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com