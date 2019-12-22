Two days after UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had warned the anti-CAA rioters that their assets would be seized if they indulged in violence, the UP administration has started proceedings to identify and seal properties of the several violent protestors in the state.

According to the Times of India report, backed by a Supreme Court order of 2018, the Uttar Pradesh administration has sealed 50 shops belonging to rioters in Muzaffarnagar who caused damage to public property. The sealed shops are all in the trouble-hit Minakshi Chowk and Kachchi Sadak areas of the town.

SSP Abhishek Yadav speaking to the media said, “We have to confirm why these shops were kept closed and mobs had also gathered around the shops. An investigation is on into the matter.”

Earlier on Thursday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced tough measures to combat the anti-citizenship amendment act (CAA) rioters and promised to seize the property of every rioter and use its funds to repair the damaged public property.

Condemning the violence and protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in parts of Uttar Pradesh and parts of the country, Yogi Adityanath had said people cannot indulge in violence in the “name of protests”. The UP CM had assured that strict actions will be taken against hoodlums who have been trying to create unrest in his state and various parts of the country.

CM Yogi Adityanath had said that faces of such miscreants have been captured on CCTV cameras and had promised that he will personally look into it that they are punished adequately.

Reportedly, the campaign intends to act as a deterrent to mob-violence and assumes significance because of speed and scale. Meanwhile, Firozabad police chief Sachindra Patel said the NSA will be used against the rioters.

Further, the UP government has also formed a four-member panel to look into the videos of riots and identify vandals in the state capital Lucknow. As per police, stringent action will be taken against perpetrators once identified.

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have already violent in various parts of the country. The Muslim mobs have resorted to vandalism and has gone on a rampage against the police officials. The rioters have already destructed several public properties while indulging in stone-pelting to attack police officials.

The Citizenship Amendment act seeks to give Indian citizenship to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from three neighbouring Islamic countries – Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh after facing religious persecution.