Days after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism, the Thiruvananthapuram MP in his monkey-balancing act today took an aim on Hinduism to demonise it. Sharing an infographic to ‘explain’ that Hinduism is not equal to Hindutva, Tharoor ended up with yet another self-goal.

An interesting, though incomplete, comparative table doing the rounds. #HinduismVsHindutva pic.twitter.com/WiDxKx0JZU — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 8, 2020

In point number four, Tharoor says how Hinduism is pluralistic but Hindutva is monolithic, that is something which is large and resists change. In that, he said that Hindutva is like Islam and Christianity, thereby implying that Islam and Christianity also resist change. While demonising Hindutva, by comparing it with Islam and Christianity, he also ended up demonising these two religions.

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

Clearly, the ‘liberals’ weren’t too happy with this.

Don’t dare to drag Islam and Christianity to explain your filth. It’s your shit, own it. https://t.co/l5MV3wKkzZ — Dil-E-Khush-Fahm (@tamashbeen_) January 8, 2020

Tharoor was accused of comparing ‘anything bad’ (Hindutva) with Islam and Christianity.

Their idea is to equate everything bad with Islam — #BoycottNRC حقيقة Truthsurvives.all (@truthsrvivsall) January 8, 2020

Oops.

“Hinduism is good. Hindutva is bad.

Also Hindutva is bad like Islam and Christianity.” And you think these people are your allies. https://t.co/7TgT7FUb4i — Zedsdead (@DeadZedb) January 8, 2020

However, what the Thiruvananthapuram MP did not add is what the ‘liberals’ don’t tell you about Hinduism. Here is a ready reckoner dismissing the ‘liberal’ propaganda on Hindutva and Hinduism.

Meanwhile, Tharoor, while sipping a warm payasam this cold morning, is trying to figure out how to fix his faux pas.