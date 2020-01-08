Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Meanwhile, Tharoor, while sipping a warm payasam this cold morning, is trying to figure out how to fix his faux pas.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (image: rediff.com)
Days after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism, the Thiruvananthapuram MP in his monkey-balancing act today took an aim on Hinduism to demonise it. Sharing an infographic to ‘explain’ that Hinduism is not equal to Hindutva, Tharoor ended up with yet another self-goal.

In point number four, Tharoor says how Hinduism is pluralistic but Hindutva is monolithic, that is something which is large and resists change. In that, he said that Hindutva is like Islam and Christianity, thereby implying that Islam and Christianity also resist change. While demonising Hindutva, by comparing it with Islam and Christianity, he also ended up demonising these two religions.

Read: La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

Clearly, the ‘liberals’ weren’t too happy with this.

Tharoor was accused of comparing ‘anything bad’ (Hindutva) with Islam and Christianity.

Oops.

However, what the Thiruvananthapuram MP did not add is what the ‘liberals’ don’t tell you about Hinduism. Here is a ready reckoner dismissing the ‘liberal’ propaganda on Hindutva and Hinduism.

What Shashi Tharoor doesn’t want to tell you about Hinduism

Meanwhile, Tharoor, while sipping a warm payasam this cold morning, is trying to figure out how to fix his faux pas.

Shashi Tharoor figuring out how to calm the radicals.

