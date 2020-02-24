A Delhi police constable has lost his life in the riots that have ensued in Delhi in wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Another DCP has been injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi’s Gokulpuri.

One Delhi Police head constable has lost his life and one DCP injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi’s Gokulpuri. — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

The deceased policeman has been identified as Head Constable Ratan Lal. He lost his life during the violence in North East Delhi after he was injured during the stone-pelting in the anti-CAA protests.

#JUSTIN Head Constable Ratan Lal died during the violence in North East Delhi. He got injured during stone pelting. #Jafrabad pic.twitter.com/CqAwpZGavr — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) February 24, 2020

Violence has erupted across the national capital again as anti-CAA protesters escalated their efforts to spread anarchy in Delhi. A petrol pump has been set on fire at Bhajanpura in East Delhi and many vehicles have been burnt. The situation in Delhi remains tense.

#Breaking: A petrol pump set on the fire at Bhajanpura area in East #Delhi. Many vehicles burnt, situation tense. Reports @ShankerSingh5 pic.twitter.com/3ES2MAMnfJ — NBT Dilli (@NBTDilli) February 24, 2020

The violence comes two days after a group of over 500 Muslim women gathered near the Jafrabad Metro Station and blocked road No. 66, which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. They were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The protestors warned that the road would be blocked until CAA is revoked. The police tried to negotiate with the demonstrators to clear the road, but it was in vain. It resulted in traffic woes and massive security deployment in the area.

The Shaheen Bagh model of blocking roads and causing public inconvenience, in an attempt to force the Government to revoke CAA, was replicated at Jafrabad Metro Station. Fuelled by Islamic supremacy, the protestors at Shaheen Bagh had been on a sit-in protest for the past 2.5 months, thereby leading to job losses and traffic woes. And now, it appears, the streets of Delhi have descended into chaos.